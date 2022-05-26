FDM 3D Printing Technology Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States FDM 3D Printing Technology market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FDM 3D Printing Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the FDM 3D Printing Technology market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software and Services

Segment by Application

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Automobile Industry

Scientific Research

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Protolabs

Stratasys

Essentium

Sculpteo

CreatBot

Anisoprint

3DGence

Kumovis

Materialise

3D Systems

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global FDM 3D Printing Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of FDM 3D Printing Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FDM 3D Printing Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FDM 3D Printing Technology with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of FDM 3D Printing Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> FDM 3D Printing Technology companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

