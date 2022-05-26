Isobutylidene Biurea Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Isobutylidene Biurea Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Isobutylidene Biurea Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Isobutylidene Biurea market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Isobutylidene Biurea market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isobutylidene Biurea market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Isobutylidene Biurea market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Isobutylidene Biurea Market Segment by Type

Concentration ≥ 90%

Concentration < 90%

Isobutylidene Biurea Market Segment by Application

Fertilizer

Feed

The report on the Isobutylidene Biurea market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Agrium

COMPO EXPERT

Kingenta

Mitsubishi Chemical

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Isobutylidene Biurea Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Isobutylidene Biurea Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Isobutylidene Biurea Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Isobutylidene Biurea Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Isobutylidene Biurea Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Isobutylidene Biurea Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Isobutylidene Biurea Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Agrium

7.1.1 Agrium Corporation Information

7.1.2 Agrium Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Agrium Isobutylidene Biurea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Agrium Isobutylidene Biurea Products Offered

7.1.5 Agrium Recent Development

7.2 COMPO EXPERT

7.2.1 COMPO EXPERT Corporation Information

7.2.2 COMPO EXPERT Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 COMPO EXPERT Isobutylidene Biurea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 COMPO EXPERT Isobutylidene Biurea Products Offered

7.2.5 COMPO EXPERT Recent Development

7.3 Kingenta

7.3.1 Kingenta Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kingenta Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kingenta Isobutylidene Biurea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kingenta Isobutylidene Biurea Products Offered

7.3.5 Kingenta Recent Development

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Isobutylidene Biurea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Isobutylidene Biurea Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

