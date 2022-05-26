Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oil and Gas Consulting Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil and Gas Consulting Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oil and Gas Consulting Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Segment by Type

Onshore

Offshore

Unconventionals

Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Segment by Application

Upstream Companies

Midstream Companies

Downstream Companies

Others

The report on the Oil and Gas Consulting Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Deloitte

EY

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group

KPMG

Emerton

Bain & Company

DuPont Sustainable Solutions

GEP

UMS Group

Alvarez & Marsal

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Consulting Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Consulting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Consulting Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas Consulting Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oil and Gas Consulting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Consulting Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Consulting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Deloitte

7.1.1 Deloitte Company Details

7.1.2 Deloitte Business Overview

7.1.3 Deloitte Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.1.4 Deloitte Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Deloitte Recent Development

7.2 EY

7.2.1 EY Company Details

7.2.2 EY Business Overview

7.2.3 EY Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.2.4 EY Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 EY Recent Development

7.3 McKinsey & Company

7.3.1 McKinsey & Company Company Details

7.3.2 McKinsey & Company Business Overview

7.3.3 McKinsey & Company Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.3.4 McKinsey & Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 McKinsey & Company Recent Development

7.4 Boston Consulting Group

7.4.1 Boston Consulting Group Company Details

7.4.2 Boston Consulting Group Business Overview

7.4.3 Boston Consulting Group Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.4.4 Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Boston Consulting Group Recent Development

7.5 KPMG

7.5.1 KPMG Company Details

7.5.2 KPMG Business Overview

7.5.3 KPMG Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.5.4 KPMG Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 KPMG Recent Development

7.6 Emerton

7.6.1 Emerton Company Details

7.6.2 Emerton Business Overview

7.6.3 Emerton Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.6.4 Emerton Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Emerton Recent Development

7.7 Bain & Company

7.7.1 Bain & Company Company Details

7.7.2 Bain & Company Business Overview

7.7.3 Bain & Company Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.7.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Bain & Company Recent Development

7.8 DuPont Sustainable Solutions

7.8.1 DuPont Sustainable Solutions Company Details

7.8.2 DuPont Sustainable Solutions Business Overview

7.8.3 DuPont Sustainable Solutions Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.8.4 DuPont Sustainable Solutions Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 DuPont Sustainable Solutions Recent Development

7.9 GEP

7.9.1 GEP Company Details

7.9.2 GEP Business Overview

7.9.3 GEP Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.9.4 GEP Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 GEP Recent Development

7.10 UMS Group

7.10.1 UMS Group Company Details

7.10.2 UMS Group Business Overview

7.10.3 UMS Group Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.10.4 UMS Group Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 UMS Group Recent Development

7.11 Alvarez & Marsal

7.11.1 Alvarez & Marsal Company Details

7.11.2 Alvarez & Marsal Business Overview

7.11.3 Alvarez & Marsal Oil and Gas Consulting Services Introduction

7.11.4 Alvarez & Marsal Revenue in Oil and Gas Consulting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Alvarez & Marsal Recent Development

