Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson Controls

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group

General Electric

Integrated Environmental Solutions

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Solatube

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) by Type

2.1 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Lighting

2.1.2 Walls & Roofs

2.1.3 HVAC Systems

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) by Application

3.1 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Residential

3.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Headquarters, Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Companies Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.2 SunPower Corporation

7.2.1 SunPower Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 SunPower Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 SunPower Corporation Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.2.4 SunPower Corporation Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 SunPower Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Kingspan Group

7.3.1 Kingspan Group Company Details

7.3.2 Kingspan Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Kingspan Group Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.3.4 Kingspan Group Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

7.4 General Electric

7.4.1 General Electric Company Details

7.4.2 General Electric Business Overview

7.4.3 General Electric Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

7.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions

7.5.1 Integrated Environmental Solutions Company Details

7.5.2 Integrated Environmental Solutions Business Overview

7.5.3 Integrated Environmental Solutions Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.5.4 Integrated Environmental Solutions Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions Recent Development

7.6 Siemens AG

7.6.1 Siemens AG Company Details

7.6.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

7.6.3 Siemens AG Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.6.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

7.7 Schneider Electric

7.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

7.7.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

7.7.3 Schneider Electric Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.8 Solatube

7.8.1 Solatube Company Details

7.8.2 Solatube Business Overview

7.8.3 Solatube Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Introduction

7.8.4 Solatube Revenue in Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Solatube Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

