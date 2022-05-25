Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software and Services

Segment by Application

Urban Traffic

Suburb Traffic

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Kapsch TrafficCom

SWARCO

Siemens

TomTom

THALES

IBM

Cubic

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

ENJOYOR

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

Autotoll

Infotek Software

Sumitomo Electric

IBI Group

ATT Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) by Type

2.1 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardware

2.1.2 Software and Services

2.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) by Application

3.1 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Urban Traffic

3.1.2 Suburb Traffic

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Headquarters, Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Companies Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kapsch TrafficCom

7.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details

7.1.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview

7.1.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.1.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

7.2 SWARCO

7.2.1 SWARCO Company Details

7.2.2 SWARCO Business Overview

7.2.3 SWARCO Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.2.4 SWARCO Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 SWARCO Recent Development

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Company Details

7.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.4 TomTom

7.4.1 TomTom Company Details

7.4.2 TomTom Business Overview

7.4.3 TomTom Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.4.4 TomTom Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TomTom Recent Development

7.5 THALES

7.5.1 THALES Company Details

7.5.2 THALES Business Overview

7.5.3 THALES Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.5.4 THALES Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 THALES Recent Development

7.6 IBM

7.6.1 IBM Company Details

7.6.2 IBM Business Overview

7.6.3 IBM Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.6.4 IBM Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 IBM Recent Development

7.7 Cubic

7.7.1 Cubic Company Details

7.7.2 Cubic Business Overview

7.7.3 Cubic Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.7.4 Cubic Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Cubic Recent Development

7.8 Fujitsu

7.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details

7.8.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

7.8.3 Fujitsu Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.9 Q-Free

7.9.1 Q-Free Company Details

7.9.2 Q-Free Business Overview

7.9.3 Q-Free Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.9.4 Q-Free Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Q-Free Recent Development

7.10 Imtech

7.10.1 Imtech Company Details

7.10.2 Imtech Business Overview

7.10.3 Imtech Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.10.4 Imtech Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Imtech Recent Development

7.11 Kyosan Electric

7.11.1 Kyosan Electric Company Details

7.11.2 Kyosan Electric Business Overview

7.11.3 Kyosan Electric Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.11.4 Kyosan Electric Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Kyosan Electric Recent Development

7.12 SICE

7.12.1 SICE Company Details

7.12.2 SICE Business Overview

7.12.3 SICE Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.12.4 SICE Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 SICE Recent Development

7.13 Iteris

7.13.1 Iteris Company Details

7.13.2 Iteris Business Overview

7.13.3 Iteris Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.13.4 Iteris Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Iteris Recent Development

7.14 Peek traffic

7.14.1 Peek traffic Company Details

7.14.2 Peek traffic Business Overview

7.14.3 Peek traffic Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.14.4 Peek traffic Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Peek traffic Recent Development

7.15 E-Hualu

7.15.1 E-Hualu Company Details

7.15.2 E-Hualu Business Overview

7.15.3 E-Hualu Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.15.4 E-Hualu Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 E-Hualu Recent Development

7.16 China ITS (Holdings)

7.16.1 China ITS (Holdings) Company Details

7.16.2 China ITS (Holdings) Business Overview

7.16.3 China ITS (Holdings) Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.16.4 China ITS (Holdings) Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 China ITS (Holdings) Recent Development

7.17 ENJOYOR

7.17.1 ENJOYOR Company Details

7.17.2 ENJOYOR Business Overview

7.17.3 ENJOYOR Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.17.4 ENJOYOR Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 ENJOYOR Recent Development

7.18 Datang Telecom

7.18.1 Datang Telecom Company Details

7.18.2 Datang Telecom Business Overview

7.18.3 Datang Telecom Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.18.4 Datang Telecom Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Datang Telecom Recent Development

7.19 Wantong Technology

7.19.1 Wantong Technology Company Details

7.19.2 Wantong Technology Business Overview

7.19.3 Wantong Technology Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.19.4 Wantong Technology Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Wantong Technology Recent Development

7.20 Hisense TransTech

7.20.1 Hisense TransTech Company Details

7.20.2 Hisense TransTech Business Overview

7.20.3 Hisense TransTech Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.20.4 Hisense TransTech Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Hisense TransTech Recent Development

7.21 Autotoll

7.21.1 Autotoll Company Details

7.21.2 Autotoll Business Overview

7.21.3 Autotoll Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.21.4 Autotoll Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Autotoll Recent Development

7.22 Infotek Software

7.22.1 Infotek Software Company Details

7.22.2 Infotek Software Business Overview

7.22.3 Infotek Software Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.22.4 Infotek Software Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Infotek Software Recent Development

7.23 Sumitomo Electric

7.23.1 Sumitomo Electric Company Details

7.23.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview

7.23.3 Sumitomo Electric Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.23.4 Sumitomo Electric Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development

7.24 IBI Group

7.24.1 IBI Group Company Details

7.24.2 IBI Group Business Overview

7.24.3 IBI Group Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.24.4 IBI Group Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 IBI Group Recent Development

7.25 ATT Group

7.25.1 ATT Group Company Details

7.25.2 ATT Group Business Overview

7.25.3 ATT Group Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

7.25.4 ATT Group Revenue in Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 ATT Group Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

