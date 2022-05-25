Hex Wrench Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hex Wrench market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hex Wrench market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hex Wrench market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Manual

Electric

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Klein Tools

Tekton

Bondhus

Apex Tool Group

Craftsman

Park Tool

Pedro’s

Lezyne

Ted Pella

Unior

Imprex International

October Mountain Products

Capri Tools

Giant Bicycles

Stanley Black & Decker

Cementex

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hex Wrench consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hex Wrench market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hex Wrench manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hex Wrench with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hex Wrench submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hex Wrench companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hex Wrench Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hex Wrench Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hex Wrench Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hex Wrench Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hex Wrench Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hex Wrench Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hex Wrench Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hex Wrench in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hex Wrench Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hex Wrench Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hex Wrench Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hex Wrench Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hex Wrench Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hex Wrench Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hex Wrench Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual

2.1.2 Electric

2.2 Global Hex Wrench Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hex Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hex Wrench Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hex Wrench Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hex Wrench Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hex Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hex Wrench Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Hex Wrench Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hex Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hex Wrench Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hex Wrench Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hex Wrench Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hex Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hex Wrench Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hex Wrench Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hex Wrench Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hex Wrench Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hex Wrench Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hex Wrench Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hex Wrench Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hex Wrench Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hex Wrench in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hex Wrench Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hex Wrench Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hex Wrench Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hex Wrench Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hex Wrench Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hex Wrench Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hex Wrench Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hex Wrench Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hex Wrench Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hex Wrench Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hex Wrench Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hex Wrench Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hex Wrench Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hex Wrench Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hex Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hex Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hex Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hex Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hex Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hex Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hex Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hex Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hex Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hex Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Klein Tools

7.1.1 Klein Tools Corporation Information

7.1.2 Klein Tools Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Klein Tools Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Klein Tools Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.1.5 Klein Tools Recent Development

7.2 Tekton

7.2.1 Tekton Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tekton Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tekton Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tekton Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.2.5 Tekton Recent Development

7.3 Bondhus

7.3.1 Bondhus Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bondhus Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bondhus Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bondhus Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.3.5 Bondhus Recent Development

7.4 Apex Tool Group

7.4.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Apex Tool Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Apex Tool Group Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Apex Tool Group Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.4.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development

7.5 Craftsman

7.5.1 Craftsman Corporation Information

7.5.2 Craftsman Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Craftsman Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Craftsman Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.5.5 Craftsman Recent Development

7.6 Park Tool

7.6.1 Park Tool Corporation Information

7.6.2 Park Tool Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Park Tool Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Park Tool Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.6.5 Park Tool Recent Development

7.7 Pedro’s

7.7.1 Pedro’s Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pedro’s Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pedro’s Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pedro’s Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.7.5 Pedro’s Recent Development

7.8 Lezyne

7.8.1 Lezyne Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lezyne Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lezyne Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lezyne Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.8.5 Lezyne Recent Development

7.9 Ted Pella

7.9.1 Ted Pella Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ted Pella Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ted Pella Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ted Pella Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.9.5 Ted Pella Recent Development

7.10 Unior

7.10.1 Unior Corporation Information

7.10.2 Unior Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Unior Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Unior Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.10.5 Unior Recent Development

7.11 Imprex International

7.11.1 Imprex International Corporation Information

7.11.2 Imprex International Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Imprex International Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Imprex International Hex Wrench Products Offered

7.11.5 Imprex International Recent Development

7.12 October Mountain Products

7.12.1 October Mountain Products Corporation Information

7.12.2 October Mountain Products Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 October Mountain Products Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 October Mountain Products Products Offered

7.12.5 October Mountain Products Recent Development

7.13 Capri Tools

7.13.1 Capri Tools Corporation Information

7.13.2 Capri Tools Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Capri Tools Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Capri Tools Products Offered

7.13.5 Capri Tools Recent Development

7.14 Giant Bicycles

7.14.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information

7.14.2 Giant Bicycles Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Giant Bicycles Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Giant Bicycles Products Offered

7.14.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development

7.15 Stanley Black & Decker

7.15.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

7.15.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Stanley Black & Decker Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Stanley Black & Decker Products Offered

7.15.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

7.16 Cementex

7.16.1 Cementex Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cementex Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cementex Hex Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cementex Products Offered

7.16.5 Cementex Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hex Wrench Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hex Wrench Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hex Wrench Distributors

8.3 Hex Wrench Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hex Wrench Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hex Wrench Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hex Wrench Distributors

8.5 Hex Wrench Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

