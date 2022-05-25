Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 150KG Weight Capacity accounting for % of the Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospitals was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Scope and Market Size

Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

150KG Weight Capacity

200KG Weight Capacity

Other

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Recuperation Institutions

Home

By Company

Varilite

Permobil

Ottobock

Invacare

Sunrise Medical

Winncare Group

Action Products

Yuwell

Drive DeVilbiss

Trulife

Supracor

Young Won Medical

Star Cushion

SPM

Aquila Corporation

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Anti-decubitus Air Mattressescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Product Introduction

1.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Industry Trends

1.5.2 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Drivers

1.5.3 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Challenges

1.5.4 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 150KG Weight Capacity

2.1.2 200KG Weight Capacity

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Recuperation Institutions

3.1.3 Home

3.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses in 2021

4.2.3 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Varilite

7.1.1 Varilite Corporation Information

7.1.2 Varilite Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Varilite Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Varilite Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.1.5 Varilite Recent Development

7.2 Permobil

7.2.1 Permobil Corporation Information

7.2.2 Permobil Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Permobil Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Permobil Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.2.5 Permobil Recent Development

7.3 Ottobock

7.3.1 Ottobock Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ottobock Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ottobock Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ottobock Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.3.5 Ottobock Recent Development

7.4 Invacare

7.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information

7.4.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Invacare Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Invacare Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.4.5 Invacare Recent Development

7.5 Sunrise Medical

7.5.1 Sunrise Medical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sunrise Medical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sunrise Medical Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sunrise Medical Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.5.5 Sunrise Medical Recent Development

7.6 Winncare Group

7.6.1 Winncare Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Winncare Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Winncare Group Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Winncare Group Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.6.5 Winncare Group Recent Development

7.7 Action Products

7.7.1 Action Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Action Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Action Products Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Action Products Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.7.5 Action Products Recent Development

7.8 Yuwell

7.8.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yuwell Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yuwell Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yuwell Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.8.5 Yuwell Recent Development

7.9 Drive DeVilbiss

7.9.1 Drive DeVilbiss Corporation Information

7.9.2 Drive DeVilbiss Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Drive DeVilbiss Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Drive DeVilbiss Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.9.5 Drive DeVilbiss Recent Development

7.10 Trulife

7.10.1 Trulife Corporation Information

7.10.2 Trulife Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Trulife Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Trulife Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.10.5 Trulife Recent Development

7.11 Supracor

7.11.1 Supracor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Supracor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Supracor Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Supracor Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Products Offered

7.11.5 Supracor Recent Development

7.12 Young Won Medical

7.12.1 Young Won Medical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Young Won Medical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Young Won Medical Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Young Won Medical Products Offered

7.12.5 Young Won Medical Recent Development

7.13 Star Cushion

7.13.1 Star Cushion Corporation Information

7.13.2 Star Cushion Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Star Cushion Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Star Cushion Products Offered

7.13.5 Star Cushion Recent Development

7.14 SPM

7.14.1 SPM Corporation Information

7.14.2 SPM Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SPM Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SPM Products Offered

7.14.5 SPM Recent Development

7.15 Aquila Corporation

7.15.1 Aquila Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aquila Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Aquila Corporation Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Aquila Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Aquila Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Distributors

8.3 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Production Mode & Process

8.4 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Sales Channels

8.4.2 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Distributors

8.5 Anti-decubitus Air Mattresses Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352909/anti-decubitus-air-mattresses

