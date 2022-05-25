Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Retardant PC-ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fire Retardant PC-ABS market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Injection Molding accounting for % of the Fire Retardant PC-ABS global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Scope and Market Size

Fire Retardant PC-ABS market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Retardant PC-ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire Retardant PC-ABS market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352907/fire-retardant-pc-abs

Segment by Type

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Segment by Application

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Others

By Company

Covestro

SABIC

Teijin

Trinseo

Mitsubishi

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Chi Mei

LG Chemical

FCFC

Daicel

RTP

PolyOne

Gardiner Compounds

Ever Plastic

KUMHO-SUNNY

Kingfa Science and Technology

Silver Age Sci & Tech

Juner

PRET Composites

Qingdao Gon Science & Technology

WOTE

Fu-day New Material Technology

Kitech

Fuheng New Material

Selon

DELLON

Kangxi Plastic Technology

Falaixin Plasifying

Polyrocks Chemical

Nanjing Lihan Chemical

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fire Retardant PC-ABScompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Injection Molding

2.1.2 Extrusion Molding

2.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Appliance

3.1.3 Electronics

3.1.4 Industrial Parts

3.1.5 Healthcare Parts

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fire Retardant PC-ABS in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fire Retardant PC-ABS Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fire Retardant PC-ABS Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant PC-ABS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Covestro

7.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Covestro Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Covestro Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.1.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.2 SABIC

7.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.2.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SABIC Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SABIC Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Teijin Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Teijin Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.4 Trinseo

7.4.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Trinseo Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Trinseo Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.4.5 Trinseo Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.6 LOTTE Advanced Materials

7.6.1 LOTTE Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 LOTTE Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LOTTE Advanced Materials Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LOTTE Advanced Materials Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.6.5 LOTTE Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.7 Chi Mei

7.7.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chi Mei Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chi Mei Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.7.5 Chi Mei Recent Development

7.8 LG Chemical

7.8.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 LG Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LG Chemical Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LG Chemical Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.8.5 LG Chemical Recent Development

7.9 FCFC

7.9.1 FCFC Corporation Information

7.9.2 FCFC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 FCFC Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FCFC Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.9.5 FCFC Recent Development

7.10 Daicel

7.10.1 Daicel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daicel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daicel Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daicel Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.10.5 Daicel Recent Development

7.11 RTP

7.11.1 RTP Corporation Information

7.11.2 RTP Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RTP Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RTP Fire Retardant PC-ABS Products Offered

7.11.5 RTP Recent Development

7.12 PolyOne

7.12.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

7.12.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PolyOne Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PolyOne Products Offered

7.12.5 PolyOne Recent Development

7.13 Gardiner Compounds

7.13.1 Gardiner Compounds Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gardiner Compounds Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Gardiner Compounds Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Gardiner Compounds Products Offered

7.13.5 Gardiner Compounds Recent Development

7.14 Ever Plastic

7.14.1 Ever Plastic Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ever Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ever Plastic Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ever Plastic Products Offered

7.14.5 Ever Plastic Recent Development

7.15 KUMHO-SUNNY

7.15.1 KUMHO-SUNNY Corporation Information

7.15.2 KUMHO-SUNNY Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 KUMHO-SUNNY Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 KUMHO-SUNNY Products Offered

7.15.5 KUMHO-SUNNY Recent Development

7.16 Kingfa Science and Technology

7.16.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Development

7.17 Silver Age Sci & Tech

7.17.1 Silver Age Sci & Tech Corporation Information

7.17.2 Silver Age Sci & Tech Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Silver Age Sci & Tech Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Silver Age Sci & Tech Products Offered

7.17.5 Silver Age Sci & Tech Recent Development

7.18 Juner

7.18.1 Juner Corporation Information

7.18.2 Juner Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Juner Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Juner Products Offered

7.18.5 Juner Recent Development

7.19 PRET Composites

7.19.1 PRET Composites Corporation Information

7.19.2 PRET Composites Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 PRET Composites Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 PRET Composites Products Offered

7.19.5 PRET Composites Recent Development

7.20 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology

7.20.1 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Corporation Information

7.20.2 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Products Offered

7.20.5 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Recent Development

7.21 WOTE

7.21.1 WOTE Corporation Information

7.21.2 WOTE Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 WOTE Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 WOTE Products Offered

7.21.5 WOTE Recent Development

7.22 Fu-day New Material Technology

7.22.1 Fu-day New Material Technology Corporation Information

7.22.2 Fu-day New Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Fu-day New Material Technology Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Fu-day New Material Technology Products Offered

7.22.5 Fu-day New Material Technology Recent Development

7.23 Kitech

7.23.1 Kitech Corporation Information

7.23.2 Kitech Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Kitech Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Kitech Products Offered

7.23.5 Kitech Recent Development

7.24 Fuheng New Material

7.24.1 Fuheng New Material Corporation Information

7.24.2 Fuheng New Material Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Fuheng New Material Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Fuheng New Material Products Offered

7.24.5 Fuheng New Material Recent Development

7.25 Selon

7.25.1 Selon Corporation Information

7.25.2 Selon Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Selon Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Selon Products Offered

7.25.5 Selon Recent Development

7.26 DELLON

7.26.1 DELLON Corporation Information

7.26.2 DELLON Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 DELLON Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 DELLON Products Offered

7.26.5 DELLON Recent Development

7.27 Kangxi Plastic Technology

7.27.1 Kangxi Plastic Technology Corporation Information

7.27.2 Kangxi Plastic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Kangxi Plastic Technology Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Kangxi Plastic Technology Products Offered

7.27.5 Kangxi Plastic Technology Recent Development

7.28 Falaixin Plasifying

7.28.1 Falaixin Plasifying Corporation Information

7.28.2 Falaixin Plasifying Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Falaixin Plasifying Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Falaixin Plasifying Products Offered

7.28.5 Falaixin Plasifying Recent Development

7.29 Polyrocks Chemical

7.29.1 Polyrocks Chemical Corporation Information

7.29.2 Polyrocks Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Polyrocks Chemical Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Polyrocks Chemical Products Offered

7.29.5 Polyrocks Chemical Recent Development

7.30 Nanjing Lihan Chemical

7.30.1 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Corporation Information

7.30.2 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Products Offered

7.30.5 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Distributors

8.3 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Distributors

8.5 Fire Retardant PC-ABS Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352907/fire-retardant-pc-abs

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com