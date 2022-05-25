Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Waste Paper Recycling Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Paper Recycling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Waste Paper Recycling Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Corrugated Cardboard accounting for % of the Waste Paper Recycling Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Wrapping Paper was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Scope and Market Size

Waste Paper Recycling Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Paper Recycling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Waste Paper Recycling Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352904/waste-paper-recycling-services

Segment by Type

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Segment by Application

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

By Company

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Waste Paper Recycling Servicescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waste Paper Recycling Services Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Waste Paper Recycling Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Waste Paper Recycling Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Waste Paper Recycling Services by Type

2.1 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Corrugated Cardboard

2.1.2 Newspapers

2.1.3 Magazines

2.1.4 White Office Paper

2.1.5 Mixed Paper

2.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Waste Paper Recycling Services by Application

3.1 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wrapping Paper

3.1.2 Printing-and-Writing Paper

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Waste Paper Recycling Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Headquarters, Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Companies Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Waste Paper Recycling Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Waste Paper Recycling Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Waste Paper Recycling Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Paper Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Waste Management

7.1.1 Waste Management Company Details

7.1.2 Waste Management Business Overview

7.1.3 Waste Management Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.1.4 Waste Management Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Waste Management Recent Development

7.2 Republic Services

7.2.1 Republic Services Company Details

7.2.2 Republic Services Business Overview

7.2.3 Republic Services Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.2.4 Republic Services Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Republic Services Recent Development

7.3 Sonoco Recycling

7.3.1 Sonoco Recycling Company Details

7.3.2 Sonoco Recycling Business Overview

7.3.3 Sonoco Recycling Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.3.4 Sonoco Recycling Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sonoco Recycling Recent Development

7.4 Hanna Paper Recycling

7.4.1 Hanna Paper Recycling Company Details

7.4.2 Hanna Paper Recycling Business Overview

7.4.3 Hanna Paper Recycling Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.4.4 Hanna Paper Recycling Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Hanna Paper Recycling Recent Development

7.5 WASCO

7.5.1 WASCO Company Details

7.5.2 WASCO Business Overview

7.5.3 WASCO Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.5.4 WASCO Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 WASCO Recent Development

7.6 Perlen Papier

7.6.1 Perlen Papier Company Details

7.6.2 Perlen Papier Business Overview

7.6.3 Perlen Papier Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.6.4 Perlen Papier Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Perlen Papier Recent Development

7.7 ST Paper Resources

7.7.1 ST Paper Resources Company Details

7.7.2 ST Paper Resources Business Overview

7.7.3 ST Paper Resources Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.7.4 ST Paper Resources Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ST Paper Resources Recent Development

7.8 Cascades Recovery

7.8.1 Cascades Recovery Company Details

7.8.2 Cascades Recovery Business Overview

7.8.3 Cascades Recovery Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.8.4 Cascades Recovery Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Cascades Recovery Recent Development

7.9 Global Wastepaper Recyclers

7.9.1 Global Wastepaper Recyclers Company Details

7.9.2 Global Wastepaper Recyclers Business Overview

7.9.3 Global Wastepaper Recyclers Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.9.4 Global Wastepaper Recyclers Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Global Wastepaper Recyclers Recent Development

7.10 International Paper

7.10.1 International Paper Company Details

7.10.2 International Paper Business Overview

7.10.3 International Paper Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.10.4 International Paper Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 International Paper Recent Development

7.11 Heinzel Group

7.11.1 Heinzel Group Company Details

7.11.2 Heinzel Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Heinzel Group Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.11.4 Heinzel Group Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Heinzel Group Recent Development

7.12 DS Smith

7.12.1 DS Smith Company Details

7.12.2 DS Smith Business Overview

7.12.3 DS Smith Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.12.4 DS Smith Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 DS Smith Recent Development

7.13 Veolia Environment

7.13.1 Veolia Environment Company Details

7.13.2 Veolia Environment Business Overview

7.13.3 Veolia Environment Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.13.4 Veolia Environment Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Veolia Environment Recent Development

7.14 Remondis

7.14.1 Remondis Company Details

7.14.2 Remondis Business Overview

7.14.3 Remondis Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.14.4 Remondis Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Remondis Recent Development

7.15 Kokusai Pulp & Paper

7.15.1 Kokusai Pulp & Paper Company Details

7.15.2 Kokusai Pulp & Paper Business Overview

7.15.3 Kokusai Pulp & Paper Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.15.4 Kokusai Pulp & Paper Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Kokusai Pulp & Paper Recent Development

7.16 Huanjia Group

7.16.1 Huanjia Group Company Details

7.16.2 Huanjia Group Business Overview

7.16.3 Huanjia Group Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.16.4 Huanjia Group Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Huanjia Group Recent Development

7.17 Shandong Century Sunshine

7.17.1 Shandong Century Sunshine Company Details

7.17.2 Shandong Century Sunshine Business Overview

7.17.3 Shandong Century Sunshine Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.17.4 Shandong Century Sunshine Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Shandong Century Sunshine Recent Development

7.18 Northern International

7.18.1 Northern International Company Details

7.18.2 Northern International Business Overview

7.18.3 Northern International Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.18.4 Northern International Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Northern International Recent Development

7.19 China Recycling Development

7.19.1 China Recycling Development Company Details

7.19.2 China Recycling Development Business Overview

7.19.3 China Recycling Development Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.19.4 China Recycling Development Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 China Recycling Development Recent Development

7.20 Tianjin Wuchan

7.20.1 Tianjin Wuchan Company Details

7.20.2 Tianjin Wuchan Business Overview

7.20.3 Tianjin Wuchan Waste Paper Recycling Services Introduction

7.20.4 Tianjin Wuchan Revenue in Waste Paper Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Tianjin Wuchan Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352904/waste-paper-recycling-services

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com