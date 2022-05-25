Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wired

Wireless

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Nilfisk Group

Delfin Vacuums

Bersi

DU-PUY

Villo

Kärcher Group

Dynavac

Elettro cf

Cleantek

Milwaukee Tool

TMB

IP Cleaning

Staehle Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Product Introduction

1.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Industry Trends

1.5.2 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Drivers

1.5.3 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Challenges

1.5.4 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wired

2.1.2 Wireless

2.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner in 2021

4.2.3 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nilfisk Group

7.1.1 Nilfisk Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nilfisk Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nilfisk Group Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nilfisk Group Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.1.5 Nilfisk Group Recent Development

7.2 Delfin Vacuums

7.2.1 Delfin Vacuums Corporation Information

7.2.2 Delfin Vacuums Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Delfin Vacuums Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Delfin Vacuums Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.2.5 Delfin Vacuums Recent Development

7.3 Bersi

7.3.1 Bersi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bersi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bersi Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bersi Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.3.5 Bersi Recent Development

7.4 DU-PUY

7.4.1 DU-PUY Corporation Information

7.4.2 DU-PUY Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DU-PUY Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DU-PUY Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.4.5 DU-PUY Recent Development

7.5 Villo

7.5.1 Villo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Villo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Villo Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Villo Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.5.5 Villo Recent Development

7.6 Kärcher Group

7.6.1 Kärcher Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kärcher Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kärcher Group Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kärcher Group Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.6.5 Kärcher Group Recent Development

7.7 Dynavac

7.7.1 Dynavac Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dynavac Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dynavac Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dynavac Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.7.5 Dynavac Recent Development

7.8 Elettro cf

7.8.1 Elettro cf Corporation Information

7.8.2 Elettro cf Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Elettro cf Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Elettro cf Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.8.5 Elettro cf Recent Development

7.9 Cleantek

7.9.1 Cleantek Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cleantek Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cleantek Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cleantek Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.9.5 Cleantek Recent Development

7.10 Milwaukee Tool

7.10.1 Milwaukee Tool Corporation Information

7.10.2 Milwaukee Tool Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Milwaukee Tool Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Milwaukee Tool Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.10.5 Milwaukee Tool Recent Development

7.11 TMB

7.11.1 TMB Corporation Information

7.11.2 TMB Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TMB Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TMB Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Products Offered

7.11.5 TMB Recent Development

7.12 IP Cleaning

7.12.1 IP Cleaning Corporation Information

7.12.2 IP Cleaning Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 IP Cleaning Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 IP Cleaning Products Offered

7.12.5 IP Cleaning Recent Development

7.13 Staehle Group

7.13.1 Staehle Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Staehle Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Staehle Group Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Staehle Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Staehle Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Distributors

8.3 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Production Mode & Process

8.4 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Sales Channels

8.4.2 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Distributors

8.5 Single-phase Vaccum Cleaner Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

