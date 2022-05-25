Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Portable Electric Clothes Dryer market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Portable Electric Clothes Dryer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Electric Clothes Dryer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Segment by Type

Portable Tumble Dryers

Portable Hot Air Clothes Dryer

Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Segment by Application

Apartment

Dorm

RV

Others

The report on the Portable Electric Clothes Dryer market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BLACK+DECKER

HOmeLabs

Avanti Products

Morus Innovation

Milex

Concise Home

VIVOHOME

Rovsun

Key Benefits

To study and analyze the global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Portable Electric Clothes Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Electric Clothes Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Electric Clothes Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BLACK+DECKER

7.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Corporation Information

7.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Recent Development

7.2 HOmeLabs

7.2.1 HOmeLabs Corporation Information

7.2.2 HOmeLabs Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HOmeLabs Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HOmeLabs Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.2.5 HOmeLabs Recent Development

7.3 Avanti Products

7.3.1 Avanti Products Corporation Information

7.3.2 Avanti Products Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Avanti Products Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Avanti Products Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.3.5 Avanti Products Recent Development

7.4 Morus Innovation

7.4.1 Morus Innovation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Morus Innovation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Morus Innovation Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Morus Innovation Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.4.5 Morus Innovation Recent Development

7.5 Milex

7.5.1 Milex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Milex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Milex Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Milex Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.5.5 Milex Recent Development

7.6 Concise Home

7.6.1 Concise Home Corporation Information

7.6.2 Concise Home Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Concise Home Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Concise Home Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.6.5 Concise Home Recent Development

7.7 VIVOHOME

7.7.1 VIVOHOME Corporation Information

7.7.2 VIVOHOME Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 VIVOHOME Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 VIVOHOME Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.7.5 VIVOHOME Recent Development

7.8 Rovsun

7.8.1 Rovsun Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rovsun Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rovsun Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rovsun Portable Electric Clothes Dryer Products Offered

7.8.5 Rovsun Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

