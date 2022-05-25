QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Glufosinate Herbicide market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glufosinate Herbicide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Glufosinate Herbicide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

95%TC

50%TK

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Glufosinate Herbicide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Glufosinate Herbicide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glufosinate Herbicide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glufosinate Herbicide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Glufosinate Herbicide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Glufosinate Herbicide companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Product Introduction

1.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Glufosinate Herbicide in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Industry Trends

1.5.2 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Drivers

1.5.3 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Challenges

1.5.4 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 95%TC

2.1.2 50%TK

2.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Glufosinate Herbicide Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Glufosinate Herbicide in 2021

4.2.3 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Glufosinate Herbicide Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glufosinate Herbicide Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Glufosinate Herbicide Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Glufosinate Herbicide Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glufosinate Herbicide Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glufosinate Herbicide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate Herbicide Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glufosinate Herbicide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glufosinate Herbicide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Herbicide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Herbicide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer CropScience

7.1.1 Bayer CropScience Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bayer CropScience Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bayer CropScience Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bayer CropScience Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.1.5 Bayer CropScience Recent Development

7.2 Lier Chemical

7.2.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lier Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lier Chemical Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lier Chemical Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.2.5 Lier Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Zhejiang YongNong

7.3.1 Zhejiang YongNong Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zhejiang YongNong Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zhejiang YongNong Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zhejiang YongNong Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.3.5 Zhejiang YongNong Recent Development

7.4 Jiangsu Huifeng

7.4.1 Jiangsu Huifeng Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jiangsu Huifeng Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jiangsu Huifeng Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jiangsu Huifeng Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.4.5 Jiangsu Huifeng Recent Development

7.5 Veyong

7.5.1 Veyong Corporation Information

7.5.2 Veyong Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Veyong Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Veyong Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.5.5 Veyong Recent Development

7.6 Jiangsu Huangma

7.6.1 Jiangsu Huangma Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangsu Huangma Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jiangsu Huangma Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jiangsu Huangma Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.6.5 Jiangsu Huangma Recent Development

7.7 Jiaruimi

7.7.1 Jiaruimi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiaruimi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiaruimi Glufosinate Herbicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiaruimi Glufosinate Herbicide Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiaruimi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Glufosinate Herbicide Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Glufosinate Herbicide Distributors

8.3 Glufosinate Herbicide Production Mode & Process

8.4 Glufosinate Herbicide Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Glufosinate Herbicide Sales Channels

8.4.2 Glufosinate Herbicide Distributors

8.5 Glufosinate Herbicide Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

