Sports Leggings & Tights Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Sports Leggings & Tights market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Leggings & Tights market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sports Leggings & Tights market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Short Length

M-Trousers

Trousers

Segment by Application

Women

Men

Kid

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Gymshark

Decathlon

Varley Clothing

Lululemon

Athleta

Girlfriend Collective

Spanx

CSP International Fashion Group

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

American Eagle Outfitters

Li Ning

ANTA Sports Products

H&M

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sports Leggings & Tights consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sports Leggings & Tights market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Leggings & Tights manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Leggings & Tights with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Leggings & Tights submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sports Leggings & Tights companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sports Leggings & Tights in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Short Length

2.1.2 M-Trousers

2.1.3 Trousers

2.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Women

3.1.2 Men

3.1.3 Kid

3.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sports Leggings & Tights Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sports Leggings & Tights in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sports Leggings & Tights Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Leggings & Tights Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sports Leggings & Tights Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sports Leggings & Tights Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sports Leggings & Tights Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sports Leggings & Tights Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Leggings & Tights Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sports Leggings & Tights Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sports Leggings & Tights Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Leggings & Tights Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Leggings & Tights Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gymshark

7.1.1 Gymshark Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gymshark Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gymshark Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gymshark Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.1.5 Gymshark Recent Development

7.2 Decathlon

7.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Decathlon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Decathlon Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Decathlon Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development

7.3 Varley Clothing

7.3.1 Varley Clothing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Varley Clothing Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Varley Clothing Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Varley Clothing Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.3.5 Varley Clothing Recent Development

7.4 Lululemon

7.4.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lululemon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lululemon Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lululemon Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.4.5 Lululemon Recent Development

7.5 Athleta

7.5.1 Athleta Corporation Information

7.5.2 Athleta Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Athleta Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Athleta Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.5.5 Athleta Recent Development

7.6 Girlfriend Collective

7.6.1 Girlfriend Collective Corporation Information

7.6.2 Girlfriend Collective Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Girlfriend Collective Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Girlfriend Collective Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.6.5 Girlfriend Collective Recent Development

7.7 Spanx

7.7.1 Spanx Corporation Information

7.7.2 Spanx Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Spanx Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Spanx Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.7.5 Spanx Recent Development

7.8 CSP International Fashion Group

7.8.1 CSP International Fashion Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 CSP International Fashion Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CSP International Fashion Group Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CSP International Fashion Group Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.8.5 CSP International Fashion Group Recent Development

7.9 Nike

7.9.1 Nike Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nike Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nike Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.9.5 Nike Recent Development

7.10 Adidas

7.10.1 Adidas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Adidas Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Adidas Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.10.5 Adidas Recent Development

7.11 Under Armour

7.11.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

7.11.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Under Armour Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Under Armour Sports Leggings & Tights Products Offered

7.11.5 Under Armour Recent Development

7.12 American Eagle Outfitters

7.12.1 American Eagle Outfitters Corporation Information

7.12.2 American Eagle Outfitters Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 American Eagle Outfitters Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Products Offered

7.12.5 American Eagle Outfitters Recent Development

7.13 Li Ning

7.13.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

7.13.2 Li Ning Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Li Ning Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Li Ning Products Offered

7.13.5 Li Ning Recent Development

7.14 ANTA Sports Products

7.14.1 ANTA Sports Products Corporation Information

7.14.2 ANTA Sports Products Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ANTA Sports Products Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ANTA Sports Products Products Offered

7.14.5 ANTA Sports Products Recent Development

7.15 H&M

7.15.1 H&M Corporation Information

7.15.2 H&M Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 H&M Sports Leggings & Tights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 H&M Products Offered

7.15.5 H&M Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sports Leggings & Tights Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sports Leggings & Tights Distributors

8.3 Sports Leggings & Tights Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sports Leggings & Tights Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sports Leggings & Tights Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sports Leggings & Tights Distributors

8.5 Sports Leggings & Tights Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

