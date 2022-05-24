LoRaWAN Wireless Modules Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States LoRaWAN Wireless Modules market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LoRaWAN Wireless Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the LoRaWAN Wireless Modules market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

433MHz

470MHz

868MHz

915MHz

923MHz

Others

Segment by Application

Internet of Things

Smart Agriculture

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Smart Meters

M2M

Smart Home

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Murata

STMicroelectronics

Laird Connectivity

Microchip Technology

Nemeus

Onethinx

Nordic Automation Systems

Four-Faith

Mokolora

Maxim Integrated

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global LoRaWAN Wireless Modules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of LoRaWAN Wireless Modules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LoRaWAN Wireless Modules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LoRaWAN Wireless Modules with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of LoRaWAN Wireless Modules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> LoRaWAN Wireless Modules companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Product Introduction

1.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Dynamics

1.5.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Industry Trends

1.5.2 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Drivers

1.5.3 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Challenges

1.5.4 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 433MHz

2.1.2 470MHz

2.1.3 868MHz

2.1.4 915MHz

2.1.5 923MHz

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Internet of Things

3.1.2 Smart Agriculture

3.1.3 Smart City

3.1.4 Industrial Automation

3.1.5 Smart Meters

3.1.6 M2M

3.1.7 Smart Home

3.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of LoRaWAN Wireless Module in 2021

4.2.3 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers LoRaWAN Wireless Module Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top LoRaWAN Wireless Module Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Region

5.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa LoRaWAN Wireless Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Murata

7.1.1 Murata Corporation Information

7.1.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Murata LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Murata LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.1.5 Murata Recent Development

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.3 Laird Connectivity

7.3.1 Laird Connectivity Corporation Information

7.3.2 Laird Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Laird Connectivity LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Laird Connectivity LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.3.5 Laird Connectivity Recent Development

7.4 Microchip Technology

7.4.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Microchip Technology LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Microchip Technology LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.4.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

7.5 Nemeus

7.5.1 Nemeus Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nemeus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nemeus LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nemeus LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.5.5 Nemeus Recent Development

7.6 Onethinx

7.6.1 Onethinx Corporation Information

7.6.2 Onethinx Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Onethinx LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Onethinx LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.6.5 Onethinx Recent Development

7.7 Nordic Automation Systems

7.7.1 Nordic Automation Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nordic Automation Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nordic Automation Systems LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nordic Automation Systems LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.7.5 Nordic Automation Systems Recent Development

7.8 Four-Faith

7.8.1 Four-Faith Corporation Information

7.8.2 Four-Faith Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Four-Faith LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Four-Faith LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.8.5 Four-Faith Recent Development

7.9 Mokolora

7.9.1 Mokolora Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mokolora Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mokolora LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mokolora LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.9.5 Mokolora Recent Development

7.10 Maxim Integrated

7.10.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

7.10.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Maxim Integrated LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Maxim Integrated LoRaWAN Wireless Module Products Offered

7.10.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Distributors

8.3 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Production Mode & Process

8.4 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Sales Channels

8.4.2 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Distributors

8.5 LoRaWAN Wireless Module Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

