Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bulimia nervosa also known as bulimia is an eating disorder associated with binge eating that follow the compensatory procedures.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulimia Nervosa Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

To learn more about this report, Download a free Sample Copy

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drug Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bulimia Nervosa Treatment include Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Allergan, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson&Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bulimia Nervosa Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drug Treatment

Psychological Treatment

Nutrition Therapy

Others

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bulimia Nervosa Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bulimia Nervosa Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Allergan

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson&Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline