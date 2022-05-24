EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EMI Common Mode Inductors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EMI Common Mode Inductors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EMI Common Mode Inductors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Winding Chip Type

Multilayer Chip

Through Hole Type

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Household Appliances

Automotive

Industrial

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Murata

TDK

Chilisin

TAIYO YUDEN

Cyntec

Sunlord Electronics

Vishay

TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic

Sumida

TABUCHI ELECTRIC

TAMURA CORPORATION

Hitachi Metals

Pulse Electronics

Coilcraft

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Bourns

AVX Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EMI Common Mode Inductors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EMI Common Mode Inductors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMI Common Mode Inductors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMI Common Mode Inductors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EMI Common Mode Inductors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EMI Common Mode Inductors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Product Introduction

1.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EMI Common Mode Inductors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Industry Trends

1.5.2 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Drivers

1.5.3 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Challenges

1.5.4 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Winding Chip Type

2.1.2 Multilayer Chip

2.1.3 Through Hole Type

2.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Communication

3.1.3 Household Appliances

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Industrial

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EMI Common Mode Inductors in 2021

4.2.3 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EMI Common Mode Inductors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EMI Common Mode Inductors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EMI Common Mode Inductors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EMI Common Mode Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Murata

7.1.1 Murata Corporation Information

7.1.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Murata EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Murata EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.1.5 Murata Recent Development

7.2 TDK

7.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.2.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TDK EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TDK EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.2.5 TDK Recent Development

7.3 Chilisin

7.3.1 Chilisin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chilisin Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chilisin EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chilisin EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.3.5 Chilisin Recent Development

7.4 TAIYO YUDEN

7.4.1 TAIYO YUDEN Corporation Information

7.4.2 TAIYO YUDEN Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TAIYO YUDEN EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TAIYO YUDEN EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.4.5 TAIYO YUDEN Recent Development

7.5 Cyntec

7.5.1 Cyntec Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cyntec Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cyntec EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cyntec EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.5.5 Cyntec Recent Development

7.6 Sunlord Electronics

7.6.1 Sunlord Electronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sunlord Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sunlord Electronics EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sunlord Electronics EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.6.5 Sunlord Electronics Recent Development

7.7 Vishay

7.7.1 Vishay Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vishay EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vishay EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.7.5 Vishay Recent Development

7.8 TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic

7.8.1 TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic Corporation Information

7.8.2 TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.8.5 TAI-TECH Advanced Electronic Recent Development

7.9 Sumida

7.9.1 Sumida Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sumida Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sumida EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sumida EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.9.5 Sumida Recent Development

7.10 TABUCHI ELECTRIC

7.10.1 TABUCHI ELECTRIC Corporation Information

7.10.2 TABUCHI ELECTRIC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TABUCHI ELECTRIC EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TABUCHI ELECTRIC EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.10.5 TABUCHI ELECTRIC Recent Development

7.11 TAMURA CORPORATION

7.11.1 TAMURA CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.11.2 TAMURA CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TAMURA CORPORATION EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TAMURA CORPORATION EMI Common Mode Inductors Products Offered

7.11.5 TAMURA CORPORATION Recent Development

7.12 Hitachi Metals

7.12.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hitachi Metals EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hitachi Metals Products Offered

7.12.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.13 Pulse Electronics

7.13.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Pulse Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Pulse Electronics EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Pulse Electronics Products Offered

7.13.5 Pulse Electronics Recent Development

7.14 Coilcraft

7.14.1 Coilcraft Corporation Information

7.14.2 Coilcraft Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Coilcraft EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Coilcraft Products Offered

7.14.5 Coilcraft Recent Development

7.15 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

7.15.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Bourns

7.16.1 Bourns Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bourns Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Bourns EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Bourns Products Offered

7.16.5 Bourns Recent Development

7.17 AVX Corporation

7.17.1 AVX Corporation Corporation Information

7.17.2 AVX Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 AVX Corporation EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 AVX Corporation Products Offered

7.17.5 AVX Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EMI Common Mode Inductors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EMI Common Mode Inductors Distributors

8.3 EMI Common Mode Inductors Production Mode & Process

8.4 EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EMI Common Mode Inductors Sales Channels

8.4.2 EMI Common Mode Inductors Distributors

8.5 EMI Common Mode Inductors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

