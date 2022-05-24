Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Omni-Directional Manipulators accounting for % of the Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Logistics & E-commerce was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Scope and Market Size

Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Omni-Directional Manipulators

Differential Manipulators

Segment by Application

Logistics & E-commerce

Retail

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Others

By Company

Kuka AG

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC

Stäubli

OMRON

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Omni-Directional Manipulators

2.1.2 Differential Manipulators

2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Logistics & E-commerce

3.1.2 Retail

3.1.3 Electronics and Semiconductors

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kuka AG

7.1.1 Kuka AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuka AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kuka AG Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kuka AG Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Products Offered

7.1.5 Kuka AG Recent Development

7.2 ABB Ltd.

7.2.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 ABB Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ABB Ltd. Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ABB Ltd. Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Products Offered

7.2.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

7.3.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Products Offered

7.3.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Recent Development

7.4 FANUC

7.4.1 FANUC Corporation Information

7.4.2 FANUC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FANUC Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FANUC Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Products Offered

7.4.5 FANUC Recent Development

7.5 Stäubli

7.5.1 Stäubli Corporation Information

7.5.2 Stäubli Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Stäubli Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Stäubli Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Products Offered

7.5.5 Stäubli Recent Development

7.6 OMRON

7.6.1 OMRON Corporation Information

7.6.2 OMRON Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OMRON Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OMRON Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Products Offered

7.6.5 OMRON Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Distributors

8.3 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Distributors

8.5 Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

