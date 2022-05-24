Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

PET-CT

PET-MRI

Other

Segment by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi

Neusoft

Topgrade HealthCare

United Imaging

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PET-CT

2.1.2 PET-MRI

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oncology

3.1.2 Cardiology

3.1.3 Neurology

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE

7.1.1 GE Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GE Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GE Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 GE Recent Development

7.2 Siemens Healthcare

7.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

7.3 Philips Healthcare

7.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

7.3.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Philips Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Philips Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

7.4 Canon Medical Systems

7.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development

7.5 Hitachi

7.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hitachi Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hitachi Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.6 Neusoft

7.6.1 Neusoft Corporation Information

7.6.2 Neusoft Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Neusoft Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Neusoft Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Neusoft Recent Development

7.7 Topgrade HealthCare

7.7.1 Topgrade HealthCare Corporation Information

7.7.2 Topgrade HealthCare Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Topgrade HealthCare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Topgrade HealthCare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Topgrade HealthCare Recent Development

7.8 United Imaging

7.8.1 United Imaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 United Imaging Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 United Imaging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 United Imaging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 United Imaging Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Distributors

8.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Distributors

8.5 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

