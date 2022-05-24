Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Sunroof Glass market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automotive Sunroof Glass market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Sunroof Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Sunroof Glass market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Segment by Type

Inbuilt Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Others

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Sunroof Glass market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Fuyao Group

Auto One Glass

AGC Glass Europe

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Corning Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Safelite Group

Vitro

Key Benefits

To study and analyze the global Automotive Sunroof Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Sunroof Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Sunroof Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Sunroof Glass with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Sunroof Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fuyao Group

7.1.1 Fuyao Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fuyao Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Fuyao Group Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fuyao Group Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.1.5 Fuyao Group Recent Development

7.2 Auto One Glass

7.2.1 Auto One Glass Corporation Information

7.2.2 Auto One Glass Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Auto One Glass Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Auto One Glass Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.2.5 Auto One Glass Recent Development

7.3 AGC Glass Europe

7.3.1 AGC Glass Europe Corporation Information

7.3.2 AGC Glass Europe Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AGC Glass Europe Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AGC Glass Europe Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.3.5 AGC Glass Europe Recent Development

7.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.4.5 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Corning Glass

7.5.1 Corning Glass Corporation Information

7.5.2 Corning Glass Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Corning Glass Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Corning Glass Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.5.5 Corning Glass Recent Development

7.6 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.6.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Saint-Gobain S.A.

7.7.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Saint-Gobain S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Saint-Gobain S.A. Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Saint-Gobain S.A. Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.7.5 Saint-Gobain S.A. Recent Development

7.8 Safelite Group

7.8.1 Safelite Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Safelite Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Safelite Group Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Safelite Group Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.8.5 Safelite Group Recent Development

7.9 Vitro

7.9.1 Vitro Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vitro Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vitro Automotive Sunroof Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vitro Automotive Sunroof Glass Products Offered

7.9.5 Vitro Recent Development

