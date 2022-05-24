Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Spray Coating Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Thermal Spray Coating Materials market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Ceramic accounting for % of the Thermal Spray Coating Materials global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Military was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Thermal Spray Coating Materials market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ceramic

Metals & Alloys

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Aerospace

Automotive

Energy

Others

By Company

Oerlikon Group

Praxair Surface Technologies

TOCALO

Tosoh Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Treibacher Industrie AG

Höganäs

Showa Denko

Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Bestry Performance

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Thermal Spray Coating Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Thermal Spray Coating Materials market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Thermal Spray Coating Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Thermal Spray Coating Materials with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Thermal Spray Coating Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Thermal Spray Coating Materialscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ceramic

2.1.2 Metals & Alloys

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Military

3.1.2 Aerospace

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Energy

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Thermal Spray Coating Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Thermal Spray Coating Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Thermal Spray Coating Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oerlikon Group

7.1.1 Oerlikon Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oerlikon Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oerlikon Group Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oerlikon Group Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 Oerlikon Group Recent Development

7.2 Praxair Surface Technologies

7.2.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Praxair Surface Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Development

7.3 TOCALO

7.3.1 TOCALO Corporation Information

7.3.2 TOCALO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TOCALO Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TOCALO Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 TOCALO Recent Development

7.4 Tosoh Corporation

7.4.1 Tosoh Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tosoh Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tosoh Corporation Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tosoh Corporation Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 Tosoh Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.6 Treibacher Industrie AG

7.6.1 Treibacher Industrie AG Corporation Information

7.6.2 Treibacher Industrie AG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Treibacher Industrie AG Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Treibacher Industrie AG Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 Treibacher Industrie AG Recent Development

7.7 Höganäs

7.7.1 Höganäs Corporation Information

7.7.2 Höganäs Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Höganäs Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Höganäs Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Höganäs Recent Development

7.8 Showa Denko

7.8.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.8.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Showa Denko Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Showa Denko Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.9 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Shanghai Bestry Performance

7.10.1 Shanghai Bestry Performance Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Bestry Performance Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shanghai Bestry Performance Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shanghai Bestry Performance Thermal Spray Coating Materials Products Offered

7.10.5 Shanghai Bestry Performance Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Distributors

8.3 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Distributors

8.5 Thermal Spray Coating Materials Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

