Global Civilian Small Arms Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Civilian Small Arms market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Civilian Small Arms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Civilian Small Arms market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Revolvers & Pistols accounting for % of the Civilian Small Arms global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Sales Channels, Online was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Civilian Small Arms Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Civilian Small Arms market size by players, by Type and by Sales Channels, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Revolvers & Pistols

Rifles & Carbines

Assault Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Light Machine Guns

Segment by Sales Channels

Online

Offline

By Company

Smith & Wesson

Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Colt’s Manufacturing

Remington Outdoor

Olin Corporation

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

General Dynamics

FN Herstal

O.F. Mossberg & Sons

Taurus USA

SSS Defence

GLOCK, Inc.

SIG SAUER

Beretta

The report on the Civilian Small Arms market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Civilian Small Armsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Civilian Small Armsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Civilian Small Armsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Civilian Small Armswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Civilian Small Armssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Civilian Small Arms companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Civilian Small Arms Product Introduction

1.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Civilian Small Arms Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Civilian Small Arms Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Civilian Small Arms in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Civilian Small Arms Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Civilian Small Arms Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Civilian Small Arms Industry Trends

1.5.2 Civilian Small Arms Market Drivers

1.5.3 Civilian Small Arms Market Challenges

1.5.4 Civilian Small Arms Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Civilian Small Arms Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Revolvers & Pistols

2.1.2 Rifles & Carbines

2.1.3 Assault Rifles

2.1.4 Sub-Machine Guns

2.1.5 Light Machine Guns

2.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Civilian Small Arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Civilian Small Arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Sales Channels

3.1 Civilian Small Arms Market Segment by Sales Channels

3.1.1 Online

3.1.2 Offline

3.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Sales Channels

3.2.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Value, by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume, by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Civilian Small Arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Sales Channels

3.3.1 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales in Value, by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume, by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Civilian Small Arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Civilian Small Arms Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Civilian Small Arms Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Civilian Small Arms Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Civilian Small Arms Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Civilian Small Arms in 2021

4.2.3 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Civilian Small Arms Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Civilian Small Arms Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Civilian Small Arms Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Civilian Small Arms Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Civilian Small Arms Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Civilian Small Arms Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Civilian Small Arms Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Civilian Small Arms Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Civilian Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Civilian Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Civilian Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Civilian Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Civilian Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Civilian Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Civilian Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Civilian Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Smith & Wesson

7.1.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information

7.1.2 Smith & Wesson Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Smith & Wesson Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Smith & Wesson Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.1.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Development

7.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co.

7.2.1 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.2.5 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Recent Development

7.3 Colt’s Manufacturing

7.3.1 Colt’s Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Colt’s Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Colt’s Manufacturing Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Colt’s Manufacturing Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.3.5 Colt’s Manufacturing Recent Development

7.4 Remington Outdoor

7.4.1 Remington Outdoor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Remington Outdoor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Remington Outdoor Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Remington Outdoor Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.4.5 Remington Outdoor Recent Development

7.5 Olin Corporation

7.5.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Olin Corporation Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Olin Corporation Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.5.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

7.6.1 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.6.5 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Recent Development

7.7 General Dynamics

7.7.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

7.7.2 General Dynamics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 General Dynamics Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 General Dynamics Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.7.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

7.8 FN Herstal

7.8.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information

7.8.2 FN Herstal Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 FN Herstal Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 FN Herstal Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.8.5 FN Herstal Recent Development

7.9 O.F. Mossberg & Sons

7.9.1 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Corporation Information

7.9.2 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.9.5 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Recent Development

7.10 Taurus USA

7.10.1 Taurus USA Corporation Information

7.10.2 Taurus USA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Taurus USA Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Taurus USA Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.10.5 Taurus USA Recent Development

7.11 SSS Defence

7.11.1 SSS Defence Corporation Information

7.11.2 SSS Defence Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SSS Defence Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SSS Defence Civilian Small Arms Products Offered

7.11.5 SSS Defence Recent Development

7.12 GLOCK, Inc.

7.12.1 GLOCK, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 GLOCK, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GLOCK, Inc. Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GLOCK, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 GLOCK, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 SIG SAUER

7.13.1 SIG SAUER Corporation Information

7.13.2 SIG SAUER Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SIG SAUER Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SIG SAUER Products Offered

7.13.5 SIG SAUER Recent Development

7.14 Beretta

7.14.1 Beretta Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beretta Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Beretta Civilian Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Beretta Products Offered

7.14.5 Beretta Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Civilian Small Arms Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Civilian Small Arms Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Civilian Small Arms Distributors

8.3 Civilian Small Arms Production Mode & Process

8.4 Civilian Small Arms Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Civilian Small Arms Sales Channels

8.4.2 Civilian Small Arms Distributors

8.5 Civilian Small Arms Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

