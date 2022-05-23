Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Outdoor Portable Water Cup market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Portable Water Cup market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Outdoor Portable Water Cup market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358547/outdoor-portable-water-cup

Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Segment by Type

Stainless Steel

Silica Gel

Plastic

Glass

Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Segment by Application

Segment by Sales Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Outdoor Portable Water Cup market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sanergy Group Limited

GrafTech International

Showa Denko KK(SDK)

Jianglong Carbon

Fangda Carbon New Material

Jilin Carbon

Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material

Hebei Hexi Carbon

Hebei Tianyi Carbon

Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant

Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory

Hebei Friendship Carbon

Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology

Hebei Shuangye Carbon

Orient Carbon Industry

Hebei Pukai Carbon

Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials

Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Portable Water Cup consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Portable Water Cup market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Portable Water Cup manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Portable Water Cup with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Portable Water Cup submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Portable Water Cup Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thermos

7.1.1 Thermos Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thermos Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thermos Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thermos Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.1.5 Thermos Recent Development

7.2 Lock and Lock

7.2.1 Lock and Lock Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lock and Lock Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lock and Lock Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lock and Lock Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.2.5 Lock and Lock Recent Development

7.3 Tupperware

7.3.1 Tupperware Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tupperware Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tupperware Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tupperware Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.3.5 Tupperware Recent Development

7.4 Luminarc

7.4.1 Luminarc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Luminarc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Luminarc Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Luminarc Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.4.5 Luminarc Recent Development

7.5 Contigo

7.5.1 Contigo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Contigo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Contigo Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Contigo Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.5.5 Contigo Recent Development

7.6 Fuguang

7.6.1 Fuguang Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fuguang Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fuguang Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fuguang Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.6.5 Fuguang Recent Development

7.7 Heenoor

7.7.1 Heenoor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Heenoor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Heenoor Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Heenoor Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.7.5 Heenoor Recent Development

7.8 Wangxiang

7.8.1 Wangxiang Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wangxiang Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Wangxiang Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Wangxiang Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.8.5 Wangxiang Recent Development

7.9 Biological

7.9.1 Biological Corporation Information

7.9.2 Biological Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Biological Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Biological Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.9.5 Biological Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Supor

7.10.1 Zhejiang Supor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Supor Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Supor Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Supor Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Supor Recent Development

7.11 Shenzhen Opinole Technology

7.11.1 Shenzhen Opinole Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shenzhen Opinole Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shenzhen Opinole Technology Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shenzhen Opinole Technology Outdoor Portable Water Cup Products Offered

7.11.5 Shenzhen Opinole Technology Recent Development

7.12 Guangdong Xinbao Electric

7.12.1 Guangdong Xinbao Electric Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangdong Xinbao Electric Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Guangdong Xinbao Electric Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Guangdong Xinbao Electric Products Offered

7.12.5 Guangdong Xinbao Electric Recent Development

7.13 Taizhou Yunye Technology

7.13.1 Taizhou Yunye Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Taizhou Yunye Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Taizhou Yunye Technology Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Taizhou Yunye Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Taizhou Yunye Technology Recent Development

7.14 Shandong Xihong Plastic Industry

7.14.1 Shandong Xihong Plastic Industry Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong Xihong Plastic Industry Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shandong Xihong Plastic Industry Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shandong Xihong Plastic Industry Products Offered

7.14.5 Shandong Xihong Plastic Industry Recent Development

7.15 Zhejiang Taihe Household Products

7.15.1 Zhejiang Taihe Household Products Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhejiang Taihe Household Products Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhejiang Taihe Household Products Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhejiang Taihe Household Products Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhejiang Taihe Household Products Recent Development

7.16 Dongguan Zhuoya Technology

7.16.1 Dongguan Zhuoya Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dongguan Zhuoya Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dongguan Zhuoya Technology Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dongguan Zhuoya Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Dongguan Zhuoya Technology Recent Development

7.17 Van Gogh Trading (Shenzhen)

7.17.1 Van Gogh Trading (Shenzhen) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Van Gogh Trading (Shenzhen) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Van Gogh Trading (Shenzhen) Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Van Gogh Trading (Shenzhen) Products Offered

7.17.5 Van Gogh Trading (Shenzhen) Recent Development

7.18 Shenzhen Weiyoupin Technology

7.18.1 Shenzhen Weiyoupin Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shenzhen Weiyoupin Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shenzhen Weiyoupin Technology Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shenzhen Weiyoupin Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Shenzhen Weiyoupin Technology Recent Development

7.19 Wuhan Yingqing Cup Industry

7.19.1 Wuhan Yingqing Cup Industry Corporation Information

7.19.2 Wuhan Yingqing Cup Industry Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Wuhan Yingqing Cup Industry Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Wuhan Yingqing Cup Industry Products Offered

7.19.5 Wuhan Yingqing Cup Industry Recent Development

7.20 Shenzhen Maxtop Outdoor Products

7.20.1 Shenzhen Maxtop Outdoor Products Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shenzhen Maxtop Outdoor Products Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shenzhen Maxtop Outdoor Products Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shenzhen Maxtop Outdoor Products Products Offered

7.20.5 Shenzhen Maxtop Outdoor Products Recent Development

7.21 Yongkang Yingshang Industry and Trade

7.21.1 Yongkang Yingshang Industry and Trade Corporation Information

7.21.2 Yongkang Yingshang Industry and Trade Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Yongkang Yingshang Industry and Trade Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Yongkang Yingshang Industry and Trade Products Offered

7.21.5 Yongkang Yingshang Industry and Trade Recent Development

7.22 Shenzhen Meilin Fengchuang Silicone Rubber Products

7.22.1 Shenzhen Meilin Fengchuang Silicone Rubber Products Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shenzhen Meilin Fengchuang Silicone Rubber Products Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shenzhen Meilin Fengchuang Silicone Rubber Products Outdoor Portable Water Cup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shenzhen Meilin Fengchuang Silicone Rubber Products Products Offered

7.22.5 Shenzhen Meilin Fengchuang Silicone Rubber Products Recent Development

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358547/outdoor-portable-water-cup

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States