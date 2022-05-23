Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Segment by Type

450mm-500mm

550mm-600mm

650mm-700mm

Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Segment by Application

Steelmaking

Manufacture of Other Metal Products

Processing into Special-Shaped Products

Other

The report on the Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sanergy Group Limited

GrafTech International

Showa Denko KK(SDK)

Jianglong Carbon

Fangda Carbon New Material

Jilin Carbon

Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material

Hebei Hexi Carbon

Hebei Tianyi Carbon

Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant

Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory

Hebei Friendship Carbon

Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology

Hebei Shuangye Carbon

Orient Carbon Industry

Hebei Pukai Carbon

Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials

Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sanergy Group Limited

7.1.1 Sanergy Group Limited Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sanergy Group Limited Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sanergy Group Limited Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sanergy Group Limited Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.1.5 Sanergy Group Limited Recent Development

7.2 GrafTech International

7.2.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

7.2.2 GrafTech International Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GrafTech International Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GrafTech International Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.2.5 GrafTech International Recent Development

7.3 Showa Denko KK(SDK)

7.3.1 Showa Denko KK(SDK) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Showa Denko KK(SDK) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Showa Denko KK(SDK) Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Showa Denko KK(SDK) Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.3.5 Showa Denko KK(SDK) Recent Development

7.4 Jianglong Carbon

7.4.1 Jianglong Carbon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jianglong Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jianglong Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jianglong Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.4.5 Jianglong Carbon Recent Development

7.5 Fangda Carbon New Material

7.5.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.5.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Recent Development

7.6 Jilin Carbon

7.6.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jilin Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jilin Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jilin Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.6.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Development

7.7 Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material

7.7.1 Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.7.5 Hebei Heiqiang Carbon New Material Recent Development

7.8 Hebei Hexi Carbon

7.8.1 Hebei Hexi Carbon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hebei Hexi Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hebei Hexi Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hebei Hexi Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.8.5 Hebei Hexi Carbon Recent Development

7.9 Hebei Tianyi Carbon

7.9.1 Hebei Tianyi Carbon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hebei Tianyi Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hebei Tianyi Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hebei Tianyi Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.9.5 Hebei Tianyi Carbon Recent Development

7.10 Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant

7.10.1 Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.10.5 Shandong Basan Graphite New Material Plant Recent Development

7.11 Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory

7.11.1 Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Products Offered

7.11.5 Hebei Handan Zhenxing Carbon Factory Recent Development

7.12 Hebei Friendship Carbon

7.12.1 Hebei Friendship Carbon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hebei Friendship Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hebei Friendship Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hebei Friendship Carbon Products Offered

7.12.5 Hebei Friendship Carbon Recent Development

7.13 Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology

7.13.1 Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Linzhang County Sande Carbon Technology Recent Development

7.14 Hebei Shuangye Carbon

7.14.1 Hebei Shuangye Carbon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hebei Shuangye Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hebei Shuangye Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hebei Shuangye Carbon Products Offered

7.14.5 Hebei Shuangye Carbon Recent Development

7.15 Orient Carbon Industry

7.15.1 Orient Carbon Industry Corporation Information

7.15.2 Orient Carbon Industry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Orient Carbon Industry Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Orient Carbon Industry Products Offered

7.15.5 Orient Carbon Industry Recent Development

7.16 Hebei Pukai Carbon

7.16.1 Hebei Pukai Carbon Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hebei Pukai Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hebei Pukai Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hebei Pukai Carbon Products Offered

7.16.5 Hebei Pukai Carbon Recent Development

7.17 Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials

7.17.1 Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials Corporation Information

7.17.2 Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials Products Offered

7.17.5 Datong Yulinde Graphite New Materials Recent Development

7.18 Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon

7.18.1 Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon Large Diameter (450mm-700mm) Graphite Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon Products Offered

7.18.5 Sichuan Guanghan Star Carbon Recent Development

