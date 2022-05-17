Wi-Fi Chipset Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wi-Fi Chipset market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wi-Fi Chipset market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 802.11n WIFI Chipsets
- 802.11ac WIFI Chipsets
- 802.11ad WIFI Chipsets
- Others
Segment by Application
- Computer
- Smart Home Devices
- Mobile Phone
- Others
By Company
- Broadcom
- Qualcomm Atheros
- MediaTek
- Intel
- Marvell
- Texas Instruments
- Realtek
- Quantenna Communications
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Microchip
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 802.11n WIFI Chipsets
1.2.3 802.11ac WIFI Chipsets
1.2.4 802.11ad WIFI Chipsets
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Computer
1.3.3 Smart Home Devices
1.3.4 Mobile Phone
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production
2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Wi-Fi Chipset by Region (2023-2028)
