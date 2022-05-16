Uncategorized

SRM Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SRM Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global SRM Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SRM Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SRM Software include TGI, SAP, Epicor Software Corporation, Shortlist, Tipalti, Intelex Technologies, Lead Commerce, R3 Business Solutions and EBid eXchange, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SRM Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SRM Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SRM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud Based

Global SRM Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SRM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Corporate Enterprise
  • Healthcare
  • Government and Defense
  • Education
  • Others

Global SRM Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global SRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies SRM Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies SRM Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • TGI
  • SAP
  • Epicor Software Corporation
  • Shortlist
  • Tipalti
  • Intelex Technologies
  • Lead Commerce
  • R3 Business Solutions
  • EBid eXchange
  • EC Sourcing Group
  • Snapfulfil
  • Fishbowl Inventory
  • Oracle Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SRM Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SRM Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SRM Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SRM Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SRM Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SRM Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SRM Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SRM Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SRM Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SRM Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SRM Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SRM Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SRM Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global SRM Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 On-Premise
4.1.3 Cloud Based

