E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Beam Sterilization Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-Beam Sterilization Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-Beam Sterilization Technology include STERIS AST, Sterigenics, Getinge, IBA Industrial, L3 Applied Technologies, BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH, ITHPP, E-BEAM Services and SterilizationTechnologies Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the E-Beam Sterilization Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Service
- Equipment
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Device
- Pharmaceuticals
- Foods
- Others
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies E-Beam Sterilization Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies E-Beam Sterilization Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- STERIS AST
- Sterigenics
- Getinge
- IBA Industrial
- L3 Applied Technologies
- BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH
- ITHPP
- E-BEAM Services
- SterilizationTechnologies Solutions
- Acsion
- Steri-Tek
- Photon production laboratory
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-Beam Sterilization Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global E-Beam Sterilization Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Beam Sterilization Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies E-Beam Sterilization Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Beam Sterilization Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-Beam Sterilization Technology Companies
