Handheld Digital Multimeter Market Research Report 2022

The global Handheld Digital Multimeter market was valued at 571.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision, but analog multimeters are still preferable in some cases, for example when monitoring a rapidly varying value.A multimeter can be a hand-held device useful for basic fault finding and field service work, or a bench instrument which can measure to a very high degree of accuracy. They can be used to troubleshoot electrical problems in a wide array of industrial and household devices such as electronic equipment, motor controls, domestic appliances, power supplies, and wiring systems. Multimeters are available in a wide range of features and prices. Cheap multimeters can cost less than US$10, while General Purpose-grade models with certified calibration can cost more than US$5,000. Primary driver for Digital Multimeter market is the multi functionality and features such as accuracy, flexible to use, portability, dual display resolution, and Lifetime warranty. These features and multi functionality expected to increase the demand for Digital Multimeter. Adoption electronic devices across many industry verticals is increasing steadily year on year. This development made the digital multimeter`s usage by electrical professionals to measure the voltage, current and resistance of electronics devices also increasing.

By Market Verdors:

Fluke

Keysight Technologies

FLIR Systems

Yokogawa

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Klein Tools

Amprobe

B&K Precision

Mastech Digital

Uni-Trend Technology

CEM

Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech

By Types:

3.5 Digit

4.5 Digit

By Applications:

Industrial

General Purpose

