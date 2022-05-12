Personal Financial Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Financial Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Financial Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Financial Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Financial Services include Mint, OfficeTime, LearnVest, Quicken, YNAB and WalletHub, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Financial Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Financial Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personal Financial Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Personal Financial Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personal Financial Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spending Analysis

Expense Tracking

Money Management

Budgeting

Other

Global Personal Financial Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Personal Financial Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Financial Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Financial Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mint

OfficeTime

LearnVest

Quicken

YNAB

WalletHub

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Financial Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Financial Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Financial Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Financial Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Financial Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Financial Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Financial Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Personal Financial Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Financial Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Financial Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Financial Service

