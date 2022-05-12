Personal Financial Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Financial Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Financial Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Financial Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Financial Services include Mint, OfficeTime, LearnVest, Quicken, YNAB and WalletHub, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Financial Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Financial Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Financial Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
Global Personal Financial Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Financial Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Spending Analysis
- Expense Tracking
- Money Management
- Budgeting
- Other
Global Personal Financial Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Personal Financial Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Financial Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Financial Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mint
- OfficeTime
- LearnVest
- Quicken
- YNAB
- WalletHub
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Financial Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Financial Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Financial Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Financial Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Financial Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Financial Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Financial Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Personal Financial Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Financial Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Financial Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Financial Service
