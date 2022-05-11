Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultra Heat Treated Milk, or UHT, milk is ultra-pasteurized milk that comes in sterilized containers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra Heat Treated Milk in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Ultra Heat Treated Milk companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra Heat Treated Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Cream UHT Milk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra Heat Treated Milk include Nestl, Lactalis, Danone, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Yili, Saputo, Mengniu and Meiji, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultra Heat Treated Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Full Cream UHT Milk
- Semi-skimmed UHT Milk
- Skimmed UHT Milk
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultra Heat Treated Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultra Heat Treated Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultra Heat Treated Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Ultra Heat Treated Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nestl
- Lactalis
- Danone
- Fonterra
- FrieslandCampina
- Yili
- Saputo
- Mengniu
- Meiji
- Arla Foods
- Dean Foods
- Parmalat
- Bright Dairy & Food
- China Modern Dairy Holdings
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- DMK Deutsches Milchkontor
- danadairy
- Nordwave
- MUH
- junlebaoruye
- telunsu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra Heat Treated Milk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra Heat Treated Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra Heat Treated Milk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra Heat Treated Milk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra Heat Treated Milk Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra Heat Treated Milk Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra Heat Treated Milk Companies
