Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs market was valued at 1650.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) drugs refer to medication or treatment that is offered to cancer patients who experience nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy.The classification of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs includes 5-HT3 Inhibitors, NK1 Inhibitors and others. The proportion of 5-HT3 Inhibitors in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion of NK1 Inhibitors in 2017 is about 33%. Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs are application for Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy, Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy, Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy and others. The most of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs is used for Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy, and the market share of that is about 52 % in 2017. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51% in 2017; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21% in 2017. Market competition is not intense. Merck, Eisai, Mundipharma, Qilu Pharma, Teva, Novartis etc. are the leaders of the industry with the market share are about 66% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Merck

Eisai

Mundipharma

Qilu Pharma

Teva

Novartis

Heron Therapeutics

Roche

Mylan

Tesaro

By Types:

5-HT3 Inhibitors

NK1 Inhibitors

By Applications:

Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy

Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy

Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 5-HT3 Inhibitors

1.4.3 NK1 Inhibitors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy

1.5.3 Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy

1.5.4 Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market

1.8.1 Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

