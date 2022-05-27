Fabric Wash and Care Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fabric Wash and Care Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fabric Wash and Care Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fabric Wash and Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Detergent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fabric Wash and Care Products include Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The National Detergent Company SAOG, Church & Dwight, SEITZ GMBH, Nice Group and Wipro Enterprises Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fabric Wash and Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Detergent

Fabric softener/conditioner

Bleach

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Hospitality

Healthcare

Aviation

Automotive

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fabric Wash and Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fabric Wash and Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fabric Wash and Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fabric Wash and Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unilever Group

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The National Detergent Company SAOG

Church & Dwight

SEITZ GMBH

Nice Group

Wipro Enterprises Limited

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL)

The Clorox Company

Huntsman International

Kao Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fabric Wash and Care Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fabric Wash and Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fabric Wash and Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fabric Wash and Care Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Wash and Care Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fabric Wash and Care Products Companies

