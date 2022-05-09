Environmental Monitoring Market Expected to Grow at a USD 20 billion by 2027 | Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast

Environmental Monitoring Global Market – Overview

Environmental monitoring is the procedure of observing & governing the condition of environment caused by industrial operations. The main motive of environmental monitoring is to measure the development of mandate environmental objectives and to assist in detection of growing environmental challenges. Environmental monitoring involve various technologies which are used to observe pollution in air, water, land, waste management. Environmental monitoring produces vital information for local authorities and the government to evaluate present condition of atmosphere which helps in developing plans for adjusting the changes in the environment.

One of the major factor that drives the market growth of environmental monitoring is the rising government initiatives to protect environment from air, water, land, and other kind challenges. Another factor, increasing application of environmental monitoring software for checking industrial pollution is expected to push the growth of Environmental Monitoring Market Share. However, due to lack of technical knowledge, difficulty in monitoring various characteristics of environment are some of the challenges affecting the market. The market growth is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2027.

January 2018, Critical Weather Prediction Apart from Environmental Monitoring is Now Possible through JPSS-1 Launched by NASA and NOAA. With the JPSS-1 satellite, meteorologist will get improved data on weather forecasting and as this satellite can predict a hurricanes track, it will assist with the post-storm recovery by visualizing the damage done through a storm and geographic extent of power outages. The remarkable improvement on account of scientific advancements and advanced technology in observation in JPSS-1, has given it the ability to provide critical prediction of weather, as well as the ability to monitor the environment.

December 2017, China builds first national lab for monitoring atmospheric environment. China started building its first national engineering laboratory for atmospheric environmental monitoring Hefei. This project was jointly launched by the Hefei government and Hefei Institute of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The lab aims to develop advanced monitoring technology and equipment for the country’s environmental monitoring agencies and companies. The national engineering lab will research and develop advanced technology and equipment related to monitoring of fine particulate matter, gaseous pollutants, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals, as well as on-board and satellite telemetry systems.

Environmental Monitoring Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Types: Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Active Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by Products: Monitors, Sensors, And Software.

Segmentation by Applications: Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring And Noise Pollution Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Medical, Food & Beverage, Construction, Data Centers, Retail, Government, and, Others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Environmental Monitoring Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period. Rising government funding for implementing environmental monitoring stations and stringent rules & regulations of the U.S. environmental protection agency is expected to drive environmental monitoring market in North America. Europe is considered to support North America in generating highest revenue for environmental monitoring market by the end of forecast period as industrial growth fulfil the rising consumer demand in creating the need to monitor the quality of the environment. To protect environment healthiness, European Environment Agency (EEA) has established & mandated economic policies for industries thereby increasing the market of environmental monitor devices in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in environmental monitoring market. This growth is due to rising government initiatives for the development of environment friendly industries.

Competitive Landscape of environmental monitoring market:

The environmental monitoring market top leaders are the key players and have sufficient control over the market. Some prime players of the environmental monitoring market are:

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

