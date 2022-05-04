Stand-Up Pouches Market Size, Scope And Outlook to 2028| Amcor Ltd. (Australia), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Berry Plastics Corp[oration (US), Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin), Ampac Holdings LLC (US)

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global stand-up pouches market size to reach USD 41.60 billion at a CAGR of 7.41% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing Consumption of Snacks

Snack packaging is a primary driver of stand-up pouches due to their re-closable packaging, which provides portability and portion control. With this resealable packaging, the stand-up pouch market allows consumers to eat a small amount of food from time to time. As a result of this packaging, customers are drawn to a snack item that has the healthiness and nutritional content of a whole meal, increasing the demand for stand-up pouches. The majority of consumers prefer nutritious, convenient, portable, clean-eating, and natural energy-boosting snacks. Snacking is becoming more popular than full meals. This increases the demand.

Metal cans for food and beverages are being replaced by flexible stand-up pouches due to their convenient qualities. Stand-up pouches can be made by combining numerous layers of plastic, allowing for newer printing and designing techniques on the packet. This aids in sterilizing the package and the food product separately before sealing them together in a sterilized atmosphere. In metal cans, however, this is not possible.

Inability to Stand When the Pack is Empty

When the stand-up pouches are filled, they stand erect on the shelf at the corner, do not affect the product contents even if they fall, and clearly display the product. However, when the pack empties, the pouch loses its ability to remain straight and begins to fall. This may limit the value of stand-up pouches.

The production of stand-up pouches necessitates a huge number of production areas as well as a large number of raw materials. This could stifle revenue growth for stand-up pouches.

Increasing Use of Stand-Up Pouches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, which began in China, hindered practically all industries, including semiconductors, automotive, electronics, and others. Lockdowns, government rules, a lack of labor, raw materials, and product supply have all had a negative impact on the manufacturing sector. For a time, the market for stand-up pouches was also badly impacted. Later, it rapidly increased its demand through food and beverage applications.

Furthermore, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a considerable quantity of healthcare packaging supplies such as syringes, vials, and cartridges are required. As a result, there is an increase in demand for stand-up pouches market research.

Market Segmentation

By Type, Aseptic Pouches Segment to Lead the Global Market

Due to its good qualities, such as consumer appeal, high sealability, and longer shelf life, the aseptic pouches segment leads the market. It protects the contents against bacteria. This pouch has a high demand for ready-to-drink and dairy-based beverages.

By Application, Food Industry to Drive the Global Market

The food industry has the biggest share due to the product’s high quality, safety, and shelf-life stability. Food packaging applications include meat and seafood, dairy food, and so on, whereas beverage pouches are utilized in water, juices, drinks, dairy, and other applications.

By Materials, Plastic Segment to Lead the Global Market

Plastic is the most commonly utilized material in the production of stand-up pouches due to its qualities such as rigidity, ease of recycling, and lower cost than foils and papers. These also use less material and are more durable than others. Plastic pouches are used in a variety of applications, including dry fruit packing, liquid beverages such as energy drinks and juices, and non-food products such as liquid soaps and detergents.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Dominate the Global Market

The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 60% of the stand-up pouch market due to increased demand for ready-to-eat packaged food. The region’s growing population, food processing industry, and middle-income groups may drive greater demand for stand-up pouches. The need for stand-up pouches continues to rise due to steady demand from the food sector.

Key Players

Notable players in the global stand-up pouches market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Berry Plastics Corporation (US), Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin), Ampac Holdings LLC (US), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Astrapak Limited (South Korea), Bemis Company, Inc. (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (US), Mondi Plc. (Austria), Sonoco Products (US) and others.

Industry News

In April 2021, Amcor has announced plans to invest in ePac Flexible Packaging, a specialized flexible packaging solutions provider. Amcor’s investment will range between $10 and $15 million, and it will include funding for one or more ePac sites. Amcor will acquire a minority stake in ePac Holdings as terms of the arrangement.

In November 2019, Berry Global Inc., a plastics packaging manufacturer, announced a collaboration with SABIC, a chemical industry leader in Saudi Arabia, to develop innovation for the use of polyolefin resins derived from chemical recycling. Berry Global Inc. manufactures a recyclable and coextruded stand-up pouch that comprises 30% postconsumer resin (PCR) sourced.

