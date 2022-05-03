Hematuria treatment market Research, Dynamics, Statistics and Forecast to 2027

The global Hematuria treatment market is accruing rapidly mainly due to the increasing number of bladder or kidney stones; kidney disease; urinary tract infection, cystitis (bladder infection), or pyelonephritis (kidney infection); cancers of the urinary tract (kidney, bladder, prostate); trauma, injury, or urinary tract instrumentation; rigorous exercise; benign prostatic hyperplasia; and blood thinners for such as Antithrombotic medications.

In addition to the chronic diseases, infection or diseases are too impacting the market growth positively. At the same time, there are various treatments and novel medications available for hematuria management which are pushing up the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the colossal growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global hematuria treatment market will grow exponentially by 2023 accruing at a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Furthermore, technological advancements transpired in the field of hematuria management and advent treatment materials are fostering the market growth of hematuria treatment to an extent.

On the other hand, factors such as the complications in the treatment, high cost of product developments, and stringent regulations for approvals are expected to obstruct the market growth during the assessment period. Also, the pending or imminent patent expiries of many blockbuster hematuria management drugs are some hampering the market growth.

Nevertheless, factors like the instigation of a large number of regulatory healthcare reforms, developments of methods for the improved diagnosis and treatments for hematuria are expected to support the market growth bringing about the hematuria management therapeutics and treading along a promising increase in the next few years.

Hematuria Treatment Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Type : Gross/ Macroscopic Hematuria, Microscopic Hematuria, Idiopathic Hematuria, and Jogger’s Hematuria.

By Causes : Kidney Stones, Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), Urethritis, Blood Cancer, Bladder Stones, Prostate Cancer, Cystitis, Trauma, Vigorous Exercise, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Endometriosis, and Menstruation.

By Treatment: Drugs and Therapeutics, among others.

By End-user : Hospitals, Clinics, and Labs among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Hematuria Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global hematuria treatments market. The growing prevalence of kidney diseases, bladder cancer, and others along with the high per capita healthcare expenses drive the growth in the regional market.

Some of the factors such as the increasing technological innovations in medical science and the growing investments into R&D to develop new techniques to treat hematuria are substantiating market growth.

Besides the high consumption of antibiotics in the treatment of various chronic diseases, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and rising cases of trauma & accidents foster the growth of the hematuria management market in the region.

Europe hematuria treatment market stands at the second position in terms of the size. The market in this region exhibits a phenomenal growth prospect throughout the review period.

Furthermore, factors like financial support from the government for R&D activities, and the increasing demand for hematuria treatments & devices drive the market growth in the region. Besides, the rising incidences of accidental injuries are contributing to the market growth in this region, generating a massive demand for the management of hematuria.

The Asia Pacific hematuria treatment market is emerging as a profitable market. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of hematuria led by the growing incidences of infections related to the urinary tract, bladder, and kidney drive the growth of the hematuria treatment market in the region.

The increasing governmental funding alongside a large unmet needs presages towards the growth opportunities for the market players. Spreading awareness about the availability of different hematuria management procedures is accelerating the market growth in the region. Besides, the availability of low-cost, quality hematuria management methods drives the regional market.

Hematuria Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive hematuria treatment market appears fragmented owing to a number of players and the increasing investments made by them in R&D activities in the hematuria management. Through the strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, product & technology launch, and collaboration, these players try to gain a competitive edge.

Key Players:

Some of the leaders of the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Merck & Co., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., and The Medicines Company among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 22, 2018 – Researchers at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s Division of Urology (Canada) published the result of their study to investigate or manage hematuria in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Researchers examined the rate of hematuria-related complications in over 800,000 elderly patients. And, found that Antithrombotic medications, commonly known as blood thinners are associated with significant adverse events such as blood in the urine (hematuria) or the bleeding within the skull and stomach/ intestines as these drugs allow blood to flow easier throughout the cardiovascular system.

