Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size, Scope And Outlook | Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S), Arkema SA (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), The DOW Chemical Company (U.S), 3M Company (U.S.)

The silicone structural glazing market has been witnessing continual growth in recent years. Silicone structural glazing (SSG) method involves the use of silicone adhesive to join together glass, metal, or other panel material in building structures. Resultantly, the market growth attributes to the spurring rise in industrial and commercial construction activities and technological advancements in the glass industry.

Get sample copy of report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5011

Besides, the increasing consumption of silicone sealants developed and tested specifically for structural glazing applications escalate market growth. According to a leading research firm Market Research Future (MRFR), the global silicone structural glazing market is expected to create exponential value, growing at 8.5% CAGR over the assessment period (2020-2027).

Increasing numbers of structural glazing and green building projects increase the size of the market. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced facade systems in the building & construction sector and environmental concerns, and energy efficiency in buildings act as a key tailwind for the market growth. The rising smart city initiatives are the latest trend boosting the growth of the silicone structural glazing market.

The growing preference of end-users encourages the governments of countries worldwide to focus on initiatives such as smart cities to improve the lives of urban people. Furthermore, government initiatives aiming at developing plans for intelligent networking of energy, water supplies, lighting, and mobility systems influence market growth.

On the other hand, fluctuating prices and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for production are major factors projected to obstruct the market growth. Nevertheless, stringent emission norms and growing stringency of environmental regulations would support the market growth throughout the review period. Also, rapidly growing renovation activities play a crucial role in market growth.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type: Four-Sided Structural Glazing, Two-Sided Structural Glazing, Slope Glazing, Stepped Glass Glazing, U-Shaped Glazing, Total Vision Systems Glazing, and others.

By Material: Glass Panels, Aluminum Structural Framing, Silicone Sealants, EPDM, and others.

By End-Use: Commercial, Public, and Residential.

By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Speak to analyst: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5011

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global silicone structural glazing market. The largest market share attributes to the widely expanding construction industry in the region. Besides, the population boom and the declining interest rates of home loans drive the regional market’s growth, fostering the housing market and commercial construction market in various countries.

Moreover, the increased expenditure on product development acts as a key growth driver for the market. China, among other APAC countries, accounts for the largest share in the regional market, possessing a substantial global market share. The tremendous and persistent demand from the automotive industry is the key driving force behind the vast market demand. The APAC structural glazing is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global silicone structural glazing market. The impressive growth of the construction industry is providing additional impetus to market growth. Additionally, the rising demand from residential and commercial construction projects substantiates the glazing market growth in the region.

Also, the growth of the commercial, public, and residential sectors propels the growth of the silicone structural glazing market. The presence of numerous leading industry players fosters the silicone structural glazing market growth in the region. The European silicone structural glazing market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the assessment period.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the global silicone structural glazing market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. The market is highly commoditized owing to poor product differentiation leading to the price being the prime value proposition. Manufacturers rely on partnerships and collaboration with large end-user industries. The manufacturing is shifting to the developing nations led by China.

Major Players:

Players leading the global silicone structural glazing market include Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Arkema SA (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), The DOW Chemical Company (US), YKK Corporation (Japan), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Tokyo), Permasteelisa S.P.A(Italy), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Schott AG (Germany), and Guardian Glass (US), among others.

Browse full Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicone-structural-glazing-market-5011

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 12, 2019 —- Sika AG (Switzerland), a premier supplier of advanced adhesive and sealant solutions, launched its new structural silicone adhesive Sikasil®SG-20. This high strength structural silicone adhesive combines mechanical strength with high elongation.

It can be utilized in structural glazing applications due to its excellent adhesion in glass, metals, coated metal, plastics, and wood. The addition of the new product to its extensive collection of vertical glass product offerings is ideal for use both in-shop and in manufacturing, as well as field assembly and repair applications.

Browse Related Reports:

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com