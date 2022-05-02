E-Health Services Market Production, Share, Demand, Applications and Opportunities by Market Research Report 2027

Market Synopsis

The exponential demand for healthcare facility has intensified the need for the adoption of technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Market Research Future (MRFR) has found out in its latest study that the global e-health services market is anticipated to scale a CAGR of 12.9% across the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The analysis further reveals that the market’s valuation is projected to reach USD 270 billion by 2023-end from USD 120 billion in 2016.

The increasing burden of health disorders such as diabetes, irregular blood sugar levels, etc. has created a demand for storing patient information in a way which is easily accessible during an emergency. The introduction of technologies such as IoT, AI, etc. paved the way for the development of e-health services for the management of data electronically. It is a nascent market and is expected to gain more popularity over the next couple of years. In addition, the adoption of cloud technology has made the solution not only cost-effective but also highly efficient. It is projected to propel the expansion of the e-health services market in the years to come.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1252

The growth trajectory of the e-health services market is expected to be injected by huge investments for large-scale deployment of the services. The increasing penetration of internet services in conjunction with technological innovations being brought into the market is expected to catapult the e-health services market on an upward trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Dashboard

The e-health services market represents stiff competition among the players. For an exhaustive share analysis of the market. Key players have been profiled which include IBM Corporation (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), McKinsey & Co. (U.S), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S), Motion Computing Inc. (U.S), Telecare Corp. (U.S), Epocrates Inc. (U.S), Proteus Digital Health (U.S), Boston Scientific Corp (U.S), Cerner (U.S), and Apple (U.S).

Market Segmentation

The global E-Health Services Market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into Electronic Health Records (EHR), big data systems, Telemedicine, ePrescribing, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), Knowledge Management System (KMS), and Consumer health IT.

By service, the e-health services market has been segmented into clinical services, administrative services, and financial services.

On the basis of end user, the global e-health services market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, health insurance companies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global e-health services market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is projected to account for the most significant share of the global market over the forecast period. The region is endowed with technical brilliance and a concentration of significant industry leaders. These are expected to augment the e-health services market in the foreseeable future. Also, the region houses a developed infrastructure which is capable of adopting the latest technologies in the healthcare sector. It is poised to accelerate revenue creation for players in the e-health services market over the assessment period. Europe is anticipated to maintain its second-largest market at a healthy growth pace in the years to come. However, the Middle East & Africa is projected to exhibit steady expansion in the forthcoming years.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-health-services-market-1252

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York,

New York 10013