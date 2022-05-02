Kayak Accessories Market Share 2022 with Competitor Analysis & Regional Statistics| Forecast

Market Scope

As per the research reports on the global kayak accessories market by MRFR, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of about USD 279.6 million by 2027. The market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 3.85% during the assessment timeframe from 2020 to 2027.

Market Drivers

Kayaks and kayak accessories are built with materials according to the intended purpose of the Kayak. The global kayak accessories market has witnessed massive growth in recent times. The market’s growth is mainly being driven by the growing popularity of different Kayak activities across the globe. The rising importance of physical fitness of consumers is another vital aspect boosting the growth of the market. The growing awareness among people regarding the health benefits of kayaking, such as improvement in flexibility, strength, and aerobic fitness, is also anticipated to positively impact the market’s growth over the review timeframe. However, the rise in drowning cases might affect the growth of the kayak accessories market over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

The global kayak accessories market has an intensely competitive landscape with many players spread worldwide. The players in the market are focusing on business development with the adoption of several new strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The list of prominent players in the kayak accessories market includes companies such as Werner Paddles, Inc. (US), Pelican International Inc. (Canada), Northwest River Supplies (NRS) (US), Hobie Company, Inc. (US), Delta Kayaks Ltd (Canada), Confluence Outdoor (US), Johnson Outdoors Inc. (US), Kokatat, Inc. (US), Eddyline Kayaks, LLC (US), Bending Branches (US), and several others.

Segment Analysis

The global kayak accessories market is divided into numerous segments based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

The global kayak accessories market are divided into life jackets& safety gears, storage bags, apparel & helmets, paddle/ paddlers, seats, and others based on the product type.

By distribution channel, the global market is divided into categories such as non-store-based and store-based distribution channels.

Regional Analysis

The global kayak accessories market is studied across five major regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American regional market for kayak accessories led the market globally in 2019 with the largest market revenues. The growth of the regional market is primarily being driven by the growing inclination for recreational sports activities. Furthermore, rising demand for kayak accessories from domestic and overseas tourists is also propelling the growth of the regional kayak accessories market. Moreover, the speedy growth of surfing championships and events is also projected to accelerate the market’s growth over the forecasted timeframe.

The European region is anticipated to register substantial growth over the review timeframe.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for kayak accessories is anticipated to be the major growing market over the forecasted timeframe. The rising population in India and China has created a lucrative market for the existing players. The growing popularity of fishing and the growing inclination for sports activities among the youth across the region is also likely to boost the performance of the regional market over the review timeframe.

Recent Developments

May 2021- Hobie has announced the launch of Mirage Lynx kayak, a multifunctional pedal boat, sturdy and mild with a raised seat that can be taken away to lie on the seashore or the seashore. Mainly based on the favored Hobie i11s inflatable kayaks, the latest Lynx weighs simply 45 kilos and uses the patented MirageDrive 180 for propulsion. The pedal drive allows you to move forwards and backward, offering an environment-friendly leg-driven solution.

