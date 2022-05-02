Citric acid Market Application 2022 with Regional Opportunities & Key Player| Forecast till 2030

Overview:

The global citric acid market has a capacity to surpass a worth of USD 5.0 billion by 2024 with a moderate CAGR of 5.5% during the years covering 2022 to 2030. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the same has registered these years as the forecast period to make the market more specific and precise in its approach. Citric acid is popular for its widespread application in the food & beverage industry as emulsifying agent, acidulant, preservative/sequestrant, chelating agent, antioxidant, and as flavoring agent that works wonder in segments like RTE & RTC meals, bakery & confectionery, beverages, soups, sauces, and dressings, sweet & savory snacks, and others. The market for citric acid is gaining strong traction from the growing demand for natural products. The impact of citric acid Whole Foods Market is also growing as people are preferring unadulterated natural products to ensure better steps for their health. Its inclusion in cosmetics and personal care products is expected to make a strong impact on the growth pattern of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.Ltd (China), Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (China), Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. (China), RZBC Group Co. Ltd. (China), S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. (Belgium), Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Pfizer Inc. (US) are prominent players with crucial roles to play to increase the profitability of the global citric acid market. These companies have been profiled well by MRFR to make an assessment of the market performance and how changes can transform the market outcome.

Segmentation:

The global report ensures an in-depth study of the citric acid market by having it segmented into form, function, and application. This segmentation has inputs from various market experts and reveals insights that can assist in the proper handling of strategies and increase the profit margin.

By form, the global market report on the citric acid market includes anhydrous and liquid. Both these forms have their niche application areas, which ensures proper growth for the segments.

By function, the global report on the citric acid market includes acidulant, antioxidant, preservative, and flavoring agents. Its impact as antioxidants and preservatives can make sure that the market gains better growth prospects in the coming years.

By application, the market report on the citric acid includes pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, food & beverages, and others. The Food & beverages segment can be sub-segmented into sweet & savory snacks, beverages, bakery & confectionery, RTE & RTC meals, soups, sauces, & dressings, and others. The increase in the intake of RTE and RTC meals can make ensure smooth growth for the citric acid market.

Regional Analysis:

Growing demand for natural products to ensure the highest level of safety while consuming food products is fast becoming a norm in countries from Europe and North America. Both these regions are concerned with what they are consuming and the regulatory boards are quite strict. Rising per capita income is also providing people with better choices of products, which is making the percolation of citric acid much easier. One major reason is the growing awareness regarding such products. Countries like the US and Canada from North America and France, Italy, Germany, and the UK in Europe are helming the market.

In the Asia Pacific region, this growth is backed by the growing awareness and increasing expenditure capacity of the people. In addition, the marketing strategies of global players with an aim to expand their business in the region is working well for the regional market.

Industry News

In January 2020, XO Marshmallow launched a new product where they have included citric acid as a flavor enhancer and give a twist to the taste.

