The global Ultrasound Equipment market was valued at 56.29 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ultrasound Equipment is a kind of device with Ultrasound technique used in many different fields to detect objects and measure distances. Industrially ultrasound is used for cleaning, mixing, and to accelerate chemical processes. Animals such as bats and porpoises use ultrasound for locating prey and obstacles Scientist are also studying ultrasound using graphene diaphragms as a method of communication. In the nondestructive testing of products and structures, ultrasound is used to detect invisible flaws. In medicine Ultrasound imaging or sonography is often used to see internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, vessels and internal organs. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ultrasound Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china`s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Ultrasound Equipment production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . Chinese Ultrasound Equipment industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Ultrasound Equipment large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import. Currently the global major manufacturers are: GE, Philips and Siemens. Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

By Market Verdors:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Hitachi-Aloka

Siemens

Toshiba

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Analogic

Terason

ALPINION

Mindray Medical

SonoScape

SIUI

LANDWIND MEDICAL

By Types:

Stationary Ultrasound Equipment

Portable Ultrasound Equipment

By Applications:

Medical Imaging

Detection

Measurement

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

