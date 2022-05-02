Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Air Jet Loom market was valued at 1053.4 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.26% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An air-jet weaving machine is a shuttleless loom that uses a jet of air to propel the weft yarn through the warp shed. The machinery used in air-jet weaving consists of a main nozzle, auxiliary nozzles or relay nozzles, and a profile reed.For the major players of Air Jet Weaving Machines, Toyota maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Picanol, Tsudakoma, Dornier and Itema Group. The Top 5 players accounted for 76.02% of the Global Air Jet Weaving Machines revenue market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with 92% in 2019. It is followed by Europe, while other regions have smaller market.

By Market Verdors:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Picanol

Tsudakoma

Dornier

Itema Group

Tianyi Red Flag

RIFA

Jingwei Textile Machinery

Haijia Machinery

Huasense

KINGTEX

SPR

Yiinchuen Machine

By Types:

Reed Space Below 250cm

Reed Space Above 250cm

By Applications:

Natural Fibers Industry

Chemical Fiber Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

