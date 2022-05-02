Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market was valued at 17.5 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.42% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is a chemical compound which exhibits physical appearance of white (colorless) powder with high degree of fluidity. Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is soluble in water and when mixed with an aqueous solution it exhibits colorless or transparent appearance and also shows good stability. Hydroxypropyl starch ether also aids to numerous important properties such as solution thickening, water retention, biocompatibility, surface activity, foam stability to name a few. Because of these attributes, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be widely used and perform as a material of choice in different applications such as synthetic detergent, building materials, textile, papermaking, mining, food, cosmetics, organic liquid or paint, petroleum, aerospace, adhesives and polymerization.In terms of production side, this report researches the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is a white (colorless) powder with good fluidity. It has good water solubility, when in an aqueous solution is transparent and colorless with good stability. This product finds application in a variety of industries including adhesives, coating or organic liquids for building materials. The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE and EMSLAND. At present, AVEBE is the world leader, holding 17.56% sales market share in 2016. In 2016, the global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market accounting for about 37.50% of global consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether. Globally, the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Industry. Construction Industry accounts for nearly 82.33% of total downstream consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

By Market Verdors:

Ingredion

AGRANA

AVEBE

EMSLAND

Yiteng New Material

YouFu Chemical

Guangda

Gomez Chemical

Kelaide

By Types:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Construction Industry

