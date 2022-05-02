Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Ceramic Ink market was valued at 52.1 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.94% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramic inks are simply carriers of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments (not raw colorants but prefixed stain powders) that are used in automatic application techniques. Inks must have a physical consistency suitable for producing fine detail; this requires that they be suspended in a medium (as opposed to just water). Depending on the application technique, these mediums can be thick and flow like a printing ink. Or they can have a gel consistency that holds itself in place after application. Or they can be made from Nano-size particle stains that stay in suspension in a highly fluid medium (for inkjet printing). They can be water or oil based. They may need to dry quickly, slowly and may not need to dry at all before firing. But the objective is the same: Tune a carrier for the application process so as to achieve a layer of metallic oxide based powder that will produce color exactly where desired and with crisp, well defined color edges. First, in terms of consumption, the ceramic ink was 46 K MT in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 61K MT by 2022. Second, ceramic ink has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 55.39 % of market share. Dowstone, CREATE-TIDE, Mindst, Esmalglass-Itaca, Huilong and Ferro are the tycoons of ceramic ink. Dowstone is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 12.81% in 2016. Third, compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers. Forth, the global average price of ceramic ink is in the decreasing trend, from 49803 USD/MT in 2011 to 10711 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Fifth, in summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Ferro

Torrecid

Esmalglass-Itaca

Colorobbia

Fritta

Xennia

Dip-tech

Zschimmer-schwarz

Dowstone

CREATE-TIDE

Mindst

Mris

Huilong

Santao

Seqian

Jinying

By Types:

Functional Ink

Normal Ink

By Applications:

Floor Tile

Inner Wall Tiles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

