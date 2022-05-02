Phase Change Material (PCM) Market was Valued at 787.8 Million USD in 2022 and will Grow with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028
The global Phase Change Material (PCM) market was valued at 787.8 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A phase change material (PCM) is a substance with a high heat of fusion which, melting and solidifying at a certain temperature, is capable of storing and releasing large amounts of energy. Heat is absorbed or released when the material changes from solid to liquid and vice versa; thus, PCMs are classified as latent heat storage (LHS) units.Key players operating in the Phase Change Material market are Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, etc. Top 5 companies accouted for a combined market share about 42% of the world total. Henkel AG & Company, with a share of 17%, was the largest manufacturer among those companies. Europe is now the world`s biggest producer and largest exporter of Phase Change Material, with approximately 31% of the global share.
By Market Verdors:
Henkel AG & Company
Honeywell
Croda International
Sasol Germany GmbH
Microtek Laboratories Inc
DuPont and Dow
Parker
Laird PLC
Phase Change Energy Solutions
Cryopak
SGL Carbon
Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
Cold Chain Technologies, Inc
PLUSS Advanced Technologies
Outlast Technologies
By Types:
Organic
Inorganic
Bio-based
By Applications:
Building & Construction
Refrigeration & Logistics
Textile
Electronics
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
