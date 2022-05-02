Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide market was valued at 96.69 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Grain oriented electrical steels (GOES) are iron-silicon alloys that were developed to provide the low core loss and high permeability required for efficient and economical electrical transformers. GOES is the most energy efficient electrical steel and used in transformers where energy conservation is critical. High-purity active magnesium oxide is used to form insulating glass layer of oriented grain on silicon steel (transformer steel) surface and give special electromagnetic properties to steel. This is achieved by coating steel surface with aqueous slurry of magnesium oxide which reacts with silicon on steel surface during high-temperature annealing until transparent layer of magnesium silicate. Magnesium oxide shall have a high degree of purity and contain very low level of elements such as chlorine, bromine, calcium, fluorine and sodium which can form an unacceptably high electrical conductivity of insulating layer. Magnesium oxide shall also have a very small particle size to obtain slurry which is stable and has desired characteristics of coating. In 2019, the global silicon steel grade magnesium oxide market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global silicon steel grade magnesium oxide market is growing at a CAGR of 2.49% between 2022 and 2026. The concentration of this industry is relatively high. Tateho Chemical, Shanxi Yinsheng Technology, ICL-IP, Shanghai SIIC Zhentai Chemical and Meishen Technology are the main players in this industry. Among them, Tateho Chemical is considered to be the leader of the global market, occupying 19% of the global market share. Special magnesium oxide is widely used. The main applications are oriented silicon steel, catalyst, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, cosmetic raw materials, plastic additives, rubber additives, electrode materials, glass substrate materials and some high-end materials. The electrician magnesium and oriented silicon steel industry are the main applications.

By Market Verdors:

Tateho Chemical

Shanxi Yinsheng Technology

ICL-IP

Shanghai SIIC Zhentai Chemical

Meishen Technology

JSC Kaustik

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Konoshima Chemical

By Types:

98% Purity Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide

99% Purity Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide

By Applications:

High Magnetic Strength Electrical Steel

Conventional Electrical Steel

Domain Refinement Electrical Steel

