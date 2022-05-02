Spunbonded Nonwovens Market 2020 Growth Opportunity – PEGAS NONWOVENS Czech s.r.o. (Luxembourg), DuPont (U.S.), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Market Overview

Market reports associated with chemical and materials has been presented by Market Research Future, which states that the global spunbond nonwoven market has recorded a higher CAGR for its growth in the forecast period. The market held a high valuation in the past years and is now projected to increase in the coming years.

In general, the spunbond nonwoven is produced with the process of extruding a thermoplastic fiber polymer into fine filaments fiber. Such filaments are collected on a conveyor belt in the form of web, which is then bonded to make spunbond nonwoven fabric. The spunbond nonwoven fabrics are known for their excellent burst strengths, porosity, stability to heat and chemicals, tear resistance, and tensile strength. These factors have eventually boosted the global spunbond nonwoven market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Trends

The global spunbond nonwoven market is chiefly driven by factors such as rising preference over other fabrics that are low cost and has wide accessibility of binder materials and machines. In recent time, the use of spun bonding is ideal than chemical bonding due to the quality of medium weight nonwovens production. These are permeable, soft, and absorbent in nature, which creates a spell-bounding demand all across the world.

On the other hand, the unique structure of spunbond nonwoven helps the skin to stay dry is expected to drive the global spunbond nonwoven market in medical and hygiene sector. Spunbond nonwoven, having such immense properties, therefore offers exceptional breathability, resistance to fluid penetration, lint-free structure, bacterial impermeability, and is sterilizable, which are broadly useful for manufacturing personal care and hygienic products.

Furthermore, factors such as mounting demand for spunbond nonwoven from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and others are anticipated to stimulate the global spunbond nonwoven market growth over the assessment period. The significant advantage of using spun bonding technology is that it requires less space as well as is energy-efficient.

The critical developments observed in the market are mainly mergers, expansion, acquisitions, and others. The study gathers the information that in 2017, Mitsui Chemicals announced to produce polypropylene-based spun-bonded nonwoven fabrics at its secondary MHM Company in Thailand from 2018. Moreover, Avgol, one of the leading manufacturers of nonwoven provide solutions for hygiene markets and publicized to start new USD 60 million manufacturing roofs in Dimona, Israel enabling Avgol to offer customers with the most advanced innovations in baby diaper products, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene. However, on the flip side, factors such as the changing raw material cost and high production cost of finished products such as baby diapers are possible to defy the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented by the function, method, polymer type, application, and region.

In terms of the function, the global spunbond nonwoven market is bifurcated into disposable and non-disposable.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented by the heating method used into conduction, convection, and radiation.

In terms of the polymer type, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, polyurethane, and rayons.

In terms of the application, the global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented as medical & personal care, automotive, agriculture, geotextiles, industrial, packaging, and others.

Regional Outlook

The global spunbond nonwoven market is covered across crucial regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific was the foremost region in the global spunbond nonwoven market due to the factor of high demand from major end-use industries such as personal care products, automotive, agriculture, and construction mainly in countries such as Japan, India, China, and others.

North America was positioned at the second largest region in the global spunbond nonwoven market due to the high demand from the healthcare, automotive, personal care, and hygiene industries.

The European market is anticipated to cultivate based on the high product demand from the manufacturing of various automotive parts and the booming healthcare sector in the region. Latin America is also projected to witness a significant growth owing to the emerging automotive and personal care industries in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers effective in the global spunbond nonwoven market are named as PEGAS NONWOVENS Czech s.r.o. (Luxembourg), DuPont (U.S.), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Schouw & Co. (Denmark), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.), Mogul Co., Ltd. (Turkey), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy), KCWW (U.S.), Avgol Ltd. (Israel), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), and Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. (China).

