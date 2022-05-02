Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market was valued at 104.22 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It`s also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.Among elastomers, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) has a relatively short history. During the late 1970s, LSR two component systems have quickly increased in popularity over the past four decades due to their advantages over Gum Silicone Rubbers. Not only are faster cycle times and fleshless molding possible, but all secondary equipment is contained near the molding press and there is no need to mill or process the material in any way prior to use. LSR is also popular due to its ability to compete with typical thermoplastic elastomers: similar production rates can be achieved and LSR utilize slightly modified thermoplastic molding equipment, allowing for minimal initial capital investment. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is often the preferred choice of producers of rubber parts. That is because LSRs offer better end-product performance, and the injection molding technique offers high levels of automation and almost 24/7 production. LSRs also are ideal for rubber parts in general applications, as well as for specific market demands. However, the expensive price limits the use of LSR. The liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry concentration is relatively high. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry`s top ten producers were around accounted for 70% of industry production in 2016 with facilities located around the world. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) production had reached to 105.1K Tonnes in 2016. The biggest global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) companies in the world are the Dow Corning.Wacker Chemicals, Momentive, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation, Laur Silicone, Tianci Materials, Guangdong Polysil, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, BlueStar Xinghuo, Jiangsu Tianchen and Dongguan New Orient Technology are the main players in this industry. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power. In most market, Dow Corning. Wacker Chemicals, Momentive and ShinEtsu are market leaders. China is the world`s most competitive market due to China`s large number of manufacturer. Global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry is mainly led by the United States, Europe and China. These areas have a large number of downstream industries to support this industry. After decades of development, in the United States, Europe and Japan, liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry has been very mature. Most manufacturers have a stable industrial chain. Over the past few years, China`s LSR industry has maintained rapid growth due to downstream demand and new manufacturer entry. In 2016, the United States, Europe and China occupy the global 29%, 19% and 33%consumption market share. Liquid silicone rubber was pioneered by Dow Corning and introduced to the rubber fabrication marketplace in the late seventies. LSRs are widely used in injection molding, fabric coating, dipping and extrusion coating processes. Application areas are numerous, including the automotive, aerospace, appliance, business machine, electrical and consumer industries. The downstream demand of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is rigidity. Liquid silicone rubbers offer a wide range of applications, from the automotive industry, mechanical and process engineering, through electrical applications, the transmission and distribution industry, through to construction, foods, health care and the medical sector. In 2016, the home appliance and food contact industry was the largest filed with 34% consumption market share. The industry has a high technical threshold. Therefore, the new manufacturer is difficult to quickly succeed. New manufacturers need a long time to accumulate technology. In addition, most manufacturers have the entire industry chain production capacity. Therefore, key factors of this industry are: technology accumulation, raw material cost control and downstream customer support.

By Market Verdors:

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Momentive

ShinEtsu

KCC Corporation

Laur Silicone

Tianci Materials

Guangdong Polysil

Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone

BlueStar Xinghuo

Jiangsu Tianchen

Dongguan New Orient Technology

By Types:

Industrial Grade LSR

Food Grade LSR

Medical Grade LSR

By Applications:

Medical Products

Home Appliance and Food Contact

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Building Industry

