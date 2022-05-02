Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Laminated Tubes market was valued at 216.67 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.53% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laminate tubes are produced from a multilayer laminate foil, either with aluminium or plastic (EVOH) barrier.ABL (Aluminium Barrier Laminate) or PBL (Plastic Barrier Laminate) tubes are a light, hygienic and safe form of packaging that prevents leakage, provides UV protection and can also hold more aggressive products. The Major sales regions of Laminated Tubes are North America, Europe, China, India which accounted for about 76.18% of sales market share in 2022. China is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 21.76% in 2022. Laminated Tubes manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Essel-Propack, Albea, SUNA, Rego and Berry, accounting for 53.92 percent revenue market share in 2022. The market segment by two types: ABL and PBL. The applications of Laminated Tubes are Oral Care, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharma & Health and Other Applications. Oral Care is the dominated application, which accounts for about 44% of total consumption. The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Laminated Tubes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Laminated Tubes field.

By Market Verdors:

Essel-Propack

Albea

SUNA

Rego

Berry

Kimpai

BeautyStar

Kyodo Printing

Abdos

Toppan

Noepac

DNP

Montebello

Bell Packaging Group

LeanGroup

IntraPac

Scandolara

SRMTL

Nampak

Zalesi

Laminate Tubes Industries Limited

Bowler Metcalf Limited

First Aluminium Nigeria

Colgate-Palmolive

Tuboplast

Somater

Plastube

Fusion

By Types:

Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL)

Aluminium Barrier Laminate (ABL)

By Applications:

Oral Care

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharma & Health

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

