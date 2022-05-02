Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Tungsten Electrode market was valued at 92.63 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.07% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Tungsten Electrode market. Tungsten electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering.Tungsten Electrode downstream is wide and recently Tungsten Electrode has acquired increasing significance in various fields of TIG Welding, Plasma Welding, Cutting, Thermal Spray and Other Application. The Tungsten Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for TIG Welding which account for nearly 41.09% of total downstream consumption of Tungsten Electrode in global in 2016. Based on types of Tungsten Electrode available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into Pure Tungsten, Thoriated Tungsten, Lanthanum Tungsten, Cerium Tungsten, Yttrium Tungsten and Others. The market for Thoriated Tungsten accounted for the largest market share in 2016. At present, the major players of Tungsten Electrode are BGRIMM, ATTL Advanced Materials, Winner Tungsten Product, Weldstone, E3, Metal Cutting, Wolfram Industrie, Diamond Ground Products, SUNRAIN Tungsten, Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 57% sales market share in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Diamond Ground Products

E3

Weldstone

Winner Tungsten Product

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques

Wolfram Industrie

Metal Cutting

BGRIMM

ATTL Advanced Materials

SUNRAIN Tungsten

By Types:

Pure Tungsten

Thoriated Tungsten

Lanthanum Tungsten

Cerium Tungsten

Yttrium Tungsten

By Applications:

TIG Welding

Plasma Welding

Cutting

Thermal Spray

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

