The global Pneumatic Cylinder market was valued at 99.22 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.95% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pneumatic cylinders are mechanical devices which use the power of compressed gas to produce a force in a reciprocating linear motion.First, as for the pneumatic cylinder industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 10 manufacturers occupied 60% of market share. The top five manufacturers are SMC Corporation, Festo, IMI, Parker, Aventics which are close to 48 per cent totally in 2015. The SMC Corporation which has 16.69% market share in 2015 is the leader in the Pneumatic Cylinder industry. The manufacturers following SMC Corporation are Festo and IMI, which respectively has 12.01% and 6.90% market share in 2015. Second, the global consumption of pneumatic cylinder products rises up from 8212.2 K units in 2011 to 10380.6 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 5.23%. At the same time, the revenue of world pneumatic cylinder sales market has a leap from 837.35 million dollar to 961.83 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the pneumatic cylinder products in East Asia. Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for pneumatic cylinder. Witch production about 32.03% and consumption about 25.91% in 2015. Forth, the downstream industries of pneumatic cylinder products are industrial realm, automotive, Building industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of china industrial realm, automotive market, the consumption increase of pneumatic cylinder will be bright. Finally, we believe pneumatic cylinder industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials. We tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

By Market Verdors:

SMC Corporation

Festo

IMI

Parker

Aventics

Aro (Ingersoll Rand)

Univer

Camozzi

Metal Work

Airtac

Ashun Fluid Power Co

Bimba Manufacturing

EMC

Bansbach

Aignep

By Types:

Single-Acting Cylinders

Double-Acting Cylinders

By Applications:

Industrial realm

Automotive

Building

