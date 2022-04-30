Secure Car Access Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Secure Car Access Chip in global, including the following market information:
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Secure Car Access Chip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Secure Car Access Chip market was valued at 634.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 768.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Remote Control Chip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Secure Car Access Chip include NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Microchip, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Xhorse and Murata, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Secure Car Access Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Remote Control Chip
Passive Keyless Entry/Go Chip
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Car
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Secure Car Access Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Secure Car Access Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Secure Car Access Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Secure Car Access Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Secure Car Access Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NXP Semiconductors
Texas Instruments
Microchip
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
Xhorse
Murata